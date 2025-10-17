How many episodes are there in South Park season 28? Episode count and more

A scene from South Park season 28 (Image via X/@South Park)

South Park season 28 officially kicked off on October 15, 2025, arriving just weeks after the abrupt and unexpected conclusion of season 27. The latter ended after airing only five episodes instead of the planned 10. The remaining five episodes likely comprise the ongoing installment.

Over recent months, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have kept viewers guessing with irregular episode drops, long hiatuses, and sudden delays. While an official release schedule for the upcoming episodes on Comedy Central is yet to be released, reports suggest that the show will drop new episodes on alternate Wednesdays, following its tradition of midweek airings.

After airing for 27 seasons, South Park enjoys widespread acclaim from both critics and regular viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds an 80% “Fresh” rating, reflecting positive critical reception, while the audience score is even higher at 86%.

The premiere episode of season 8 centers around South Park Elementary becoming swept up in the viral “6-7” TikTok trend. Real-life tech billionaire and Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel appears in the storyline, and claims that the Antichrist is responsible for the bizarre phenomenon.

Number of episodes in South Park season 28

South Park season 28 has not released any official episode list or release schedule. However, the seventh season was initially planned to feature 10 episodes, but only five episodes were released before the season abruptly ended three weeks ago.

According to recent updates by The Wrap, the remaining five episodes are now expected to air as part of season 28. This effectively splits the original season into two halves while maintaining the show’s signature satirical edge.



Episode Number Release Date 1 October 15, 2025 2 October 29, 2025 3 November 12, 2025 4 November 26, 2025 5 December 10, 2025

South Park season 28 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Twisted Christian: Cartman is possessed and may be the key to stopping the Antichrist.



Watch an all-new episode of South Park tonight at 10/9c on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/yCf1vfgViH — South Park (@SouthPark) October 15, 2025

South Park season 28 episode 2 is slated to air in the United States on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 10:00 pm Eastern Time on Comedy Central. Fans who prefer streaming can catch the episode the following day, October 30, on Paramount Plus, where new episodes typically drop a day after their television debut.

The latest installment continues the show’s long-running tradition of satirical humor, with creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone maintaining their signature blend of timely cultural commentary and outrageous comedy.

The reported release schedule for South Park Season 28 indicates that new episodes will air every two weeks until December 2025. However, considering the show’s recent pattern of delays and unexpected hiatuses, these dates are not impervious to change.

Where to watch South Park season 28

Twisted Christian: Cartman is possessed and may be the key to stopping the Antichrist.



Watch an all-new episode of South Park tonight at 10/9c on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/tSht6Emj6z — South Park (@SouthPark) October 15, 2025

Viewers in the United States can watch South Park season 28 episodes as they air on Comedy Central, expectedly on alternate Wednesdays at 10:00 pm Eastern Time. For those who prefer online streaming, the episodes become available the following day on Paramount+, the network’s official streaming platform.

Paramount+ offers several subscription plans to suit different viewing preferences. The Essential Plan costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, providing access to all standard content with limited ads. The Premium Plan, priced at $12.99 per month or $119.99 annually, includes ad-free streaming (except for live TV), offline downloads, and access to the full Showtime library, along with live CBS programming.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and TV shows.

