"Very close to both Robert and Dylan": Dancing with the Stars' Danielle Fishel reveals names of her 'besties'

Danielle Fishel (Image via Getty)

Contestant Danielle Fishel, who is competing on Dancing with the Stars Season 34 alongside professional partner Pasha Pashkov, has named two fellow cast members as close friends, referring to them as her “guys” and part of her support system during the competition.

She also mentioned having a good rapport with Witney Carson. The declaration came amid her appearances on Dancing with the Stars' media segments and social media clips labeled “Mirror Ball Confessions.”

Fishel’s initial remarks refer to fellow Dancing with the Stars contestants Robert Irwin and Dylan Efron. The three competitors share a camaraderie that has drawn attention in press coverage of Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing with the Stars: Robert Irwin, Witney Carson and Dylan Efron

Wildlife expert Robert Irwin, carrying on his father Steve’s legacy, joined Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars alongside Witney Carson. He has quickly become a standout contestant, not just because of his dancing skills, but also due to his sizable online fan base.

Witney Carson dances and creates routines professionally. Initially joining Dancing with the Stars as part of the ensemble, she transitioned to a leading role in 2014.

Younger sibling to Zac Efron, Dylan Efron, dances alongside pro Daniella Karagach.

What Danielle Fishel said about these friendships

In the “Mirror Ball Confessions” segment of Dancing with the Stars, when asked about her "besties," Fishel said:

“Other than my dear bestie Pasha here, I am very close to both Robert and Dylan. Those two are just—they’re my guys. I love them. I feel like they are just two of the greatest men I’ve ever met. I am so grateful that Dancing with the Stars brought them into my life, and they’re stuck with me! ”

She added:

“But then I'm also very close to Witney. Love Witney. Love it. I just think she's so funny. We really get along. Our personalities, our little bubbly personalities, really vibe. So, can't pick less than three. Sorry.”

She emphasized a sense of trust and genuine affection, rather than simple professional rivalry. The show’s behind-the-scenes coverage also captured Fishel interacting with both Irwin and Efron in social moments, suggesting the friendships extend beyond rehearsals and ballroom nights.

Fishel’s Dancing with the Stars journey and friendships

Danielle Fishel, widely known for her role as Topanga Lawrence on the sitcom Boy Meets World and its sequel Girl Meets World, entered Dancing with the Stars Season 34 after undergoing treatment for early-stage breast cancer.

In an interview, she described the premiere of Dancing with the Stars as “so emotional,” saying she had to “lock into [her partner] and stay with him” during her first dance.

In addition to her personal milestones, Fishel has spoken openly about the relationships she’s developed through Dancing with the Stars.

She referenced the show’s cast as a new kind of family, noting how being part of Dancing with the Stars means committing fully to the process. The friendships she has with Robert Irwin, Witney Carson, and Dylan Efron fit into this context of mutual support among contestants.

Fishel’s time on Dancing with the Stars has seen its ups and downs; however, calling Irwin, also Efron, her “guys” and Witney a close friend reveals something genuine about the experience.

While Fishel, Irwin, Witney and Efron practice their moves under bright lights, audiences are also captivated by the friendships blossoming offstage.

Stay tuned for more updates.