Will there be a new episode of Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2 this week? Explained

Ruby and James in Maxton Hall [Custom cover edited by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [Facebook/Prime Video])

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2 brought eight episodes to continue the epic love story between James (Damian Hardung) and Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But while there are still more Maxton Hall episodes coming for die-hard fans of the show, they sadly won't be released this week.

There are no Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2 episodes to release this week because the season wrapped up last Friday, November 28, 2025. But it's not the end of Ruby and James' story because the show has been confirmed for a third season.

That said, with a lot that happened in the season 2 finale, there are plenty of things to watch out for once the third season arrives.

Disclaimer: This article contains some spoilers for the series. Please read at your discretion.

How does Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2 end

The second season of Maxton Hall - The World Between Us left fans with another cliffhanger as to the status of the show's on-again, off-again couple. While Ruby and James continue to be together and committed to their relationship despite James' father's opinions, everything else is hanging in the balance.

Ruby's mom loses her job at the bakery she loved for many years and her Oxford dreams hang in the balance after her scholarship was revoked. Even worse, she gets suspended after a photo raised suspicion that she had an affair with Professor Sutton.

Sutton doesn't correct the assumption to protect the person he's actually in a relationship with - Lydia - ruining Ruby's life and chances to go to Oxford in the process. She was about to take her scholarship exam when she was called to the headmaster's office because of the photo and was suspended on the spot.

Things also get worse for James after walking into her mother's will reading and learning that Corderlia has left everything to Mortimer - nothing for him and his twin sister, Lydia.

Maxton Hall season 3 updates

Prime Video confirmed on December 1 that filming for the third and final season of Maxton Hall is done. They also released the first look photos for season 3, including group photos of the season 3 cast and another one with Herbig-Matten and Hardung with the show's writers and producers.

Season 3 will be based on the third part of Mona Kasten's book series and will see Hardung and Herbig-Matten's return as James and Ruby. Deadline also confirmed several other cast members, including:

Sonja Weißer as Lydia

Eidin Jalali as Graham

Ben Felipe as Cyril

Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer

Justus Riesner as Alistair

Runa Greiner as Ember

Andrea Guo as Lin

Govinda Gabriel as Kesh

Frederic Balonier as Kieran

Dagny Dewath as Ophelia

Eli Riccardi as Elaine

Ruby and James, along with the others, are set to face enormous storms in the upcoming season. Ruby is suspended, putting her Oxford dream in danger. Even worse, evidence of her expulsion points to James, further complicating their already complicated friendship and romance.

The biggest question teased in season 3's plot details is whether or not Ruby and James' love and friendships will survive the enormous storms coming, while the shadows of the past continue to haunt them.

Watch all six episodes of the first and second seasons of the series on Amazon Prime Video.