Is there going to be The Abandons season 2? Renewal status and more

The Abandons season 1 [Custom cover edited by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Netflix])

With the first season out on Netflix, the next question is whether there's going to be The Abandons season 2. All seven episodes of the first season dropped on Netflix on Thursday - December 4, 2025. The new frontier drama stars Gillian Anderson and Lena Heady in a story set in 1854 Washington Territory.

Crimes, secrets, betrayal, star-crossed romances, and a fight for a piece of land over a silver lode drive the storyline where two matriarchs, one of a wealthy dynasty and the other of a found family of orphans, fight to protect their own.

The action and drama-packed first season left a lot of significant questions unanswered. Now speculations are running wild as fans wonder if there's going to be The Abandons season 2. However, Netflix has neither renewed nor cancelled The Abandons at the time of writing. This means the fate of the show is still very much up in the air.

The fans will have to wait if Netflix decides to renew it for a second season to continue the saga or leave things where they ended. Netflix's decision whether or not to renew a show will depend on the show's viewership number and the fans' demands.

Events from the season 1 finale that could set up The Abandons season 2

The Abandons season 1's shocking finale left a bunch of significant questions unanswered, which sets up the storyline for a potential second season. It concluded with fiery matriarch Fiona (Lena Heady) and Constance's (Gillian Anderson) fight to death and a shocking cliffhanger.

After long-buried secrets come to light, the women finally have it out with each other, ending in a bloody war one would expect from a Western drama. Fiona and her boys set the estate ablaze as Constance hurries inside before Fiona follows her. She could let the other woman burn to her death, but what she wants more is to kill Constance with her own two hands.

Fiona's kids and the viewers alike were treated to a blazing finale as the estate continues to burn with Fiona and Constance battling in the attic. Until the very last minute, the show never revealed who survived the fight. One person did survive the fire, but whether it's Fiona or Constance remains a mystery. The last shot in The Abandons season 1 finale is an unknown figure emerging from the flames.

If The Abandons season 2 were to happen, it would open with the biggest question that the first season left - the identity of the person who survived the fire. There are also other pressing questions that need to be answered in a potential second season, like how the war would go on and who would take the place as the leader of the family, depending on who died or survived in the fight.

If Fiona survives, there's also the question of how she and the others will react to Samara's (Katelyn Wells) betrayal. They could forgive her because she was doing it to save her father, but forgiveness can sometimes be hard to come by for Fiona.

Plus, no matter who survives the fire, the Van Ness estate is already gone, which is another reason for them to go after Fiona's land. Season 2 is looking like another quest for vengeance.

Watch all seven episodes of The Abandons exclusively on Netflix, and stay tuned on PRIMETIMER for news and updates about the show's future as the year progresses.