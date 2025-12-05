Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage season 2 episode 7 ending explained: Why is Mary mad about the Bus Bench?

Zoe Perry, Montana Jordan and Rachel Bay Jones in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage season 2 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️CBS)

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is a direct spin-off from Young Sheldon, created by Chuck Lorre and Steve Holland. It tracks Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister as they navigate young parenthood, a shotgun wedding, and small-town Texas life after Mandy's unplanned pregnancy.

The series launched on CBS in October 2024, quickly becoming the network's top new comedy with its mix of family squabbles and heartfelt moments. Season 2 started October 16, 2025, airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, and keeps the 1990s vibe with 22 episodes planned.

Episode 7 titled "A Bus Bench and Faith out the Wazoo," aired December 4, 2025, post-Thanksgiving break. It ramps up the in-law rivalry between Audrey and Mary, while Georgie struggles to manage his account books for his tire shop that he co-owns with Ruben.

Mary and Audrey clash over helping with the store's financial books, exploding into chaos over a bus bench ad that Georgie orders to amp up the business. Mary was against this idea since Georgie lacked the budget for it but Audrey helped him do it anyway, creating more debt.

After George Sr.'s death, the shop is her last link to her son and her late husband's legacy, backed by her house as loan collateral. And Mary is worried that Georgie’s impulsive decision can land them in trouble.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage season 2 episode 7 ending explained: The feud between Audrey and Mary continues

The episode opens with Georgie struggling to do his account books for the tire shop, as Ruben won't let him hire an accountant. When Mandy comes in and he asks for her help. But sadly Mandy has done a major in Communication and apparently, they did speech class and film appreciation.

Mandy suggests that Georgie can ask her mom, Audrey, who did the finances for years, but Georgie is against it since he doesn't want her to think that he is dumb. So Mandy advises him to take Mary’s help since Georgie’s mom does it for the Church.

So the next day, Georgie visits Mary at the church and asks her to help him with the books. At first, Mary was hesitant since she already had so much on her plate with all the Church work, but as soon as Georgie mentioned that he could ask Audrey McAllister to help, Mary agreed to help him, citing that she had no faith in Audrey’s work.

Meanwhile, Jim arrives at the Department of Motor Vehicles to renew his driving license when the man at the counter asks him to read letters on the board from a certain distance.

Jim struggles to read the fifth line. The man suggests that he needs to get his eyes checked, but Jim rejects the idea of getting glasses.

Mary visits the shop to do Georgie’s books, while back home, Jim struggles to see the match score without his glasses. Audrey gets a call from Mary, saying that she is doing the books for Georgie.

This made Audrey very upset and hurt since Georgie didn't ask him. She vents out about this to Jim, who suggests she should get over it.

The next morning, Audrey visits Mary and says how she is happy with Mary helping Georgie. But the scene gets hilarious when Audrey says that she has more free time than Mary, to which Mary says she can make time for her son.

Audrey is desperate and tries to leverage Ceecee by asking Mary to spend more time with their granddaughter and let Audrey handle the books. Mary didn't agree to this and their argument was getting more heated when Pastor Jeff came in and put a pause to the feud.

Jim clips a mailbox while driving home with Mandy. When the officers ask for Jim’s license, he reveals that he failed the DMV eye test and this makes Mandy mad since he was driving with poor eyesight. Back home, Mandy advises Jim to go to an eye doctor, which he doesn't want to do.

Jim reveals he is afraid of getting old, being diagnosed with diseases, and hence he was avoiding the glasses. But he finally gets his eyes checked and clears the DMV test for license renewal.

Mary on the other hand, informs Goergie that his store books show he is barely scraping by. This means he has to spend less and earn more. Georgie pitches the idea of a bus bench ad, but Mary is clearly against it since he has no budget for it and it will only increase his debts.

Georgie asks his mother for some creative ideas to throw some money at advertisements; however, Mary dismisses it, saying he must tighten his belt before going underwater.

Georgie goes straight to Audrey and asks for help. She tells him to admit that she is better than Mary, which he does reluctantly and Audrey agrees to help him with his finance books. Mary found the bus bench ad on the street and went straight to the shop, angry with Georgie.

At the shop, Georgie explains to her that he found money for the ad in the budget on his own. Unconvinced, Mary learned that this was Audrey’s idea and she went to pay her a visit at McAllister’s house.

Mary charges Audrey for giving Georgie bad business advice that could land them in serious trouble and Mary could lose the house. Audrey, however, thinks Mary is jealous since she did a better job than she did.



The two start their fight over faith, how business works and who is a better mother when Mary confesses how Georgie gets impulsive and causes trouble. Audrey understood Mary’s concern and apologised for being spiteful.

The episode ends with Mary and Audrey seen as a team, mad at Georgie and advising him to make better decisions over his store finances but this union is short-lived as the in-laws start their feud again, demeaning each other with hurtful comparisons.

Stream Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on Paramount+ the next day after CBS airings on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned for more such updates!