Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, star of Mortal Kombat and The Man in the High Castle, dies at 75

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 08: Japanese actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is seen during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Target Presse Agentur Gmbh/GC Images)

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa died at 75 on December 4, 2025, in Santa Barbara from complications of a stroke, his representatives confirmed. Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa’s four-decade career stretched from Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Last Emperor to Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, with global recognition arriving as Shang Tsung in 1995’s Mortal Kombat. Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa later returned to the franchise through the web series Mortal Kombat: Legacy and as the voice and likeness of Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 11, introducing him to new players.

Early tributes from his team and industry colleagues frame Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as a generous mentor and steady collaborator. Below, confirmation of cause and place of death, a look at the Mortal Kombat legacy that defined his public image, and the first wave of condolences from collaborators and family.

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa: cause of death and confirmation and stroke complications, Santa Barbara, December 4, 2025

Authorities confirmed Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa died in Santa Barbara, California, from stroke-related complications on December 4, 2025, at age 75. His representatives said he was surrounded by family. The confirmation came through statements from his manager and publicist, with major outlets reporting the details on Thursday evening.

A concise map of the career helps place the loss. Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa’s break came when Bernardo Bertolucci cast him in The Last Emperor in 1987, a pivot that led to more than 30 film roles across studio and independent projects. Credits include Licence to Kill, Rising Sun, Pearl Harbor, Planet of the Apes, and Memoirs of a Geisha. He also earned critical notice as Nobusuke Tagomi across three seasons of The Man in the High Castle.

Key facts at glance:

• Age: 75

• Date of death: December 4, 2025

• Place: Santa Barbara, California

• Reported cause: complications of a stroke.

The Mortal Kombat legacy and what he played and why it lasted

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa’s defining role was Shang Tsung in the 1995 film Mortal Kombat, where his measured menace and the line “Your soul is mine” sealed a pop-culture imprint. He reprised the character in Mortal Kombat: Legacy and returned as the voice and face of Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 11, keeping the performance alive for a new generation of fans.

That late-career loop back to the franchise helped sustain the public image of Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa far beyond the initial theatrical run, while his television turn in The Man in the High Castle broadened his range for viewers who discovered him outside action cinema.

Across his resume, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa paired martial-arts training with precise, economical acting choices. That balance is visible from The Last Emperor through Rising Sun and into The Man in the High Castle, giving casting directors a reliable screen presence that carried through four decades.

Early tributes and condolences from colleagues and creators

From his longtime manager Margie Weiner came a plainspoken remembrance. As per the Los Angeles Times report dated December 4, 2025, Margie Weiner said,

“Cary was a rare soul: generous, thoughtful, and endlessly committed to his craft.”

His publicist underscored the same qualities. As per the Los Angeles Times report dated December 4, 2025, Penny Vizcarra stated,

“Cary was a great talent and a wonderful man.”

Family context arrived alongside career notes. As per the Entertainment Weekly report dated December 4, 2025, ex-wife, Sally Phillips remarked,

“He came to L.A. and began teaching his own style of martial arts called Chu Shin. He was discovered by [Bernardo] Bertolucci and cast him in his first film, The Last Emperor.”

Franchise figures also shared condolences on social media, including Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon, whose posts amplified how strongly Shang Tsung remains linked with Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa’s image. This section will be updated as additional cast and creators from Mortal Kombat and The Man in the High Castle add their remembrances.

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is survived by his children and grandchildren, with representatives and family noting he spent recent years between Hawaii and the mainland while continuing select work tied to Mortal Kombat and screen roles.

Stay tuned for more updates.