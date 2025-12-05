Who is Kim Cattrall’s husband, Russell Thomas? Details explored as the two tie the knot in London

Russell Thomas and Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall, 69, and Russell Thomas, 55, married on December 4, 2025, in London. It was an intimate ceremony, with only 12 guests, that took place at the Chelsea Old Town Hall. Cattrall wore a polished Dior suit styled by Patricia Field, complemented by Cornelia James gloves and a custom Philip Treacy hat. Thomas opted for a tailored Richard James suit, reflecting their shared taste for refined craftsmanship.

In a June 2025 profile for The Times, the actress revealed that she has “had such a blast” throughout her relationship with the audio engineer. "He's had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms," Cattrall added of him. "He's a bit of a rebel, which I love."

The pair first met in 2016 at the BBC during her appearance on Woman’s Hour, where their connection quickly grew into a meaningful and enduring partnership.

In an interview with Glamour, Cattrall shared that the couple followed each other on X and it was Russell who direct messaged her. “It was very, very modern (and) it’s just been very easy.” They reportedly stayed in touch, and he eventually visited her in Vancouver. “It was very brave of him because we didn’t really know each other other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great," she stated. "And we’ve been together ever since!” “I’m very comfortable around him," Cattrall said. "He’s a firecracker and he’s got a wicked sense of humor. And he’s easy on the eyes!"

The couple has kept their relationship private, nurturing a supportive bond built on mutual respect, shared interests, and a commitment to companionship, allowing their personal and creative lives to grow together away from the spotlight.

Everything to know about Russell Thomas

Cattrall and Thomas bonded over their shared English roots—she was born in Liverpool and raised in Canada, while he hails from Kent. The actress told People that this connection made their relationship feel natural and effortless, saying, “It’s just so easy.”

During an interview with The Times in June 2023, Cattrall stated “My partner is British, so I think I feel more British.”

She continued by saying that they both witnessed King Charles' coronation. “I loved it. Let’s face it, no one does it better."

Cattrall told Glamour that they maintained a long-distance relationship initially, and it was during the COVID-19 pandemic that they decided to live together.

In a September 2020 interview with People, Cattrall stated that they spent the quarantine together at her Vancouver, Canada, home. “From the beginning, (Russell) and I felt like we needed to get out of town, so we came up to my house in Canada," she said.

Thomas is 14 years younger than Cattrall, who previously worked with Matthew Macfadyen—18 years her junior—in Private Lives. She told The Evening Standard in 2012 that she saw no issue with their age difference.

In contrast to Cattrall, Thomas is not a well-known actor and appears to have no involvement in Hollywood.

Describing their relationship as “really gradual,” the actress told People that “our lives were so separate and so different.”

Cattrall rarely shares details about her relationship with Thomas, but when she does, it’s joyful. In April 2022, she marked their six-year anniversary on Instagram.

“What I love about us at this moment is we have a connection,” she said in an interview with Extra in 2020. “There’s elements of art and war, but in a very loving way, so yes, it checks every box I’ve ever had and then some, so we’re real good.”

