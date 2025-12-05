Owning Manhattan Season 2 Episode 1 recap: Ryan Serhant targets top talent amid power shifts

Ryan Serhant (Image via Getty)

Ryan Serhant set the stakes high as Owning Manhattan Season 2 premiered, addressing his pursuit of dominance in New York City’s luxury real estate market and introducing new conflicts as Serhant expanded uptown.

The premiere focused on recruiting top talent, navigating internal competition, and securing major developments — including the high-profile 200 Amsterdam tower — while long-standing agents faced uncertainty about their place in the firm.

Owning Manhattan opens with internal wars over $300M listing control

The episode opened with a sweeping look at towering icons of Billionaire’s Row, as Ryan highlighted the failed sale of Central Park Tower’s $250 million penthouse.

He recalled the “embarrassment” and “negative press” that followed, saying he would “not let that ever happen again.”

His message was clear: Season 2 of Owning Manhattan marked a shift from defense to offense.

Ryan explained that Serhant reached $10 billion in listings, with expectations of $5 billion in 2025 sales and nearly 1,000 agents.

“There are wolves in here,” he warned, noting his leadership now focused on “conquer, win, and grow” — a pointed shift from his earlier desire for approval. He closed the introduction by saying,



“They say nice guys finish last. We’ll see about that.”



A major storyline centered on Ryan’s mission to take over uptown from legacy giants like Brown Harris Stevens and Corcoran.

Securing 200 Amsterdam, a luxury tower on the Upper West Side, became the proving ground for Serhant’s expansion.

Touring the building with top broker Peter Zaitzeff — whom Ryan aimed to recruit — he emphasized the scale of opportunity:



“We have just about $300 million in inventory left.”



Peter, known for more than $3 billion in new development sales, including 111 Murray, was hesitant. “Pam treats me well,” he said, referring to Corcoran’s CEO, but Ryan urged him to “do it scared.”

He pushed for a decision by Sunday: “Let’s go catch a rabbit,” he joked, after learning Zaitzeff translates to “sexy rabbit” in Russian.

Agent tensions escalated as Jordan March voiced frustration over repeatedly being bypassed for major projects. He told Ryan,



“I’ve been your most loyal guy. I feel like I’ve proven myself. This is bullshit to me.”



Ryan acknowledged his frustration but insisted: “It’s up to the developer.” His stance set the tone for a cutthroat professional environment on Owning Manhattan.

Meanwhile, personal arcs unfolded around the business. Jade continued navigating divorce and rebuilding independence.

She confided, “I would be dying inside” if she stayed married for appearances. Her fractured friendship with Chloe resurfaced, with both admitting lingering hurt after Jade felt unsupported during her marital crisis.

Chloe, now balancing motherhood with returning to work, admitted real estate offered no “maternity leave.”

After touring a $6.9 million Tribeca listing with a buyer, she reacted sharply when learning an offer had already been made:



“Every minute away from my daughter has to count right now.”



Back uptown, Ryan staged the season-launch event inside 200 Amsterdam, telling agents,



“I wanna get the top five agents at the top five brokerages… I’m coming for everyone.”



As crowds gathered under panoramic skyline views, he finally delivered the night’s twist:



“Our sales director here at 200 Amsterdam… Mr. Peter Zaitzeff.”



The announcement confirmed Peter left Corcoran and joined Serhant, positioning him as the new face of uptown sales.

The decision stunned Jordan March and new development specialist Jess Taylor, igniting competitive fire heading into the rest of Owning Manhattan Season 2.

As the premiere closed, Ryan’s strategy stood unmistakable: shift power north, recruit industry elite, and build Serhant into the dominant luxury force in New York City. The battle lines were drawn. The offense had begun.

