Owning Manhattan star Ryan Serhant gets real about mental health, leadership, and the cost of success

Ryan Serhant (Image via Getty)

The Ricky Carruth Show featured a new conversation with Owning Manhattan star Ryan Serhant in an exclusive interview recorded on November 25, 2025.

In this discussion, Serhant talked about the growth of his business, the early years of insecurity that shaped him, and the guiding idea that he repeated throughout the episode: “You take care of the people, the people take care of you.”

The interview began with Carruth looking back at Serhant’s career, from acting to real estate, and then to leading his own brokerage. Serhant explained that he did not plan to become a business owner and said he only wanted to make connections with people.

He described how moving multiple times as a child and struggling to fit in pushed him toward theatre, which later led him to real estate and eventually to building a company.

Serhant shared how social media shaped his career, why he focused on people instead of property, and how he managed leadership responsibilities across many projects. He also talked about challenges behind the scenes, including a moment he described as a breakdown on camera.

Throughout the interview, Serhant discussed his work style, his company’s operating system, and the idea of creating movement and opportunity for agents.

Owning Manhattan star’s early struggles, social media growth, and people-first focus

Owning Manhattan star Ryan Serhant told Ricky Carruth that he grew up feeling insecure and unsure about where he fit in. He explained that he moved “eight times before fourth grade,” preferred being alone, and entered theatre because he could “pretend to be somebody else.”

In the interview, he said his early motivation in real estate was simple: “I just wanted to be liked.” He added that focusing on people became the starting point for his company. Serhant repeated that he began his brokerage “not to empower the property” but “to empower the people.”

He also talked about how social media changed the way he reached clients. He explained that audiences no longer looked for content to watch but wanted content that helped them connect. As he put it, “If you’re posting stuff to connect, that’s how you get to hero.”

He said that consistency and perspective mattered more than trying to be different. Serhant also talked about authenticity, noting that he showed his real personality online rather than creating a performance. Throughout the segment, he described how his team members helped manage tasks he was not suited for and why focusing on people remained central to his business approach.

Leadership, technology, and the principle shaping his brokerage

Serhant told Carruth that he saw himself as a storyteller, leader, and inventor. He said he tried to build clear direction for his company and explained that people followed movements, not tasks.

In the interview, Serhant stated, “I build the vision,” and added that he wanted agents to feel supported rather than isolated. He explained that his brokerage used an operating system called Simple, designed to help agents manage daily tasks. According to Serhant, the system “does all of your tasks and work for you,” and he believed it allowed agents to operate more efficiently.

Throughout the conversation, he talked about separating leadership from management. He said he avoided direct management because he wanted to stay focused on opportunity, not on financial disputes or day-to-day problems.

He noted, “You don’t want me waking up thinking about you and money.” He also discussed how the industry changed and how technology could support agents in adjusting to new trends.

As the interview closed, Carruth asked him what principle he would leave for the next generation of agents. Serhant answered with the same idea that appeared throughout the interview: “If you take care of the people, the people will take care of you.”

Stay tuned for more updates.