Donald Trump launches Media Offender Of the Week’ & ‘Hall Of Shame’ On White House Website: All you need to know

The White House announced the launch of the new section on social media (Image via Getty)

The White House website has now opened a new section that selects the outlets misrepresenting the claims of Donald Trump. This particular portion of the website has been named Media Offender of the Week and Offender Hall of Shame.

Both sections are committed to keeping a record of all the stories flagged as misleading and false by the White House. Furthermore, the official residence of the President of the United States also announced the arrival of the section through their official handle on X on Saturday, November 29.

The post added a glimpse of the website appearing on a laptop screen. The following words even appear on top, “FAKE NEWS EXPOSED.” Apart from that, the caption included a link to the section and reads:

“Tired of the Fake News? We’ve got the place for you. Get the FACTS. Track the worst offenders. See the Fake News EXPOSED.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also shared a screenshot of the section through the same platform, focusing on the names of the outlets listed below the Offender Hall of Shame. She even added a direct link to the website and wrote:

“The Trump @WhiteHouse is holding the Fake News accountable like never before.”

New section on the White House website features a list of popular outlets

As mentioned, the latest section has been creating headlines ever since its arrival was announced on social media. The new section is already live, with The Boston Globe, CBS News, and The Independent being marked as the media offenders of the week on top.

The White House website also claimed that the outlets misrepresented Donald Trump seeking the “execution” of the Congress members, holding them responsible for encouraging “sedition.”

The site clarified that Trump never issued any illegal order and that a video of the Democrats requesting service members not to follow their chain of command implied that Trump gave an illegal order. The website addressed the truth behind the news and added:

“Every order President Trump has issued has been lawful. It is dangerous for sitting Members of Congress to incite insubordination in the United States’ military, and President Trump called for them to be held accountable.”

Towards the end of the website, there is a leaderboard, where The Washington Post is on top. This is followed by six more sites, including MSNBC, CBS News, CNN, The New York Times, Politico, and The Wall Street Journal. The Washington Post’s name is also added to the Offender Hall of Fame, followed by CBS News, CNN, and MSNBC.

The White House website has a long list of claims against multiple websites. The accusations include omission of context, bias, malpractice, mischaracterization, and more. The names of the reporters have been directly mentioned in the same list. The list is long, with four pages.

The site has even created another list of “Repeat Offenders”, featuring the names of outlets like The Hill, Axios, NBC News, Associated Press, KTLA, ABC News, BBC, People, USA Today, The Boston Globe, The Daily Beast, New Jersey Monitor, and more.