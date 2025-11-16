Matt Walsh slams Michelle Obama as “ungrateful wench,” accuses her of hating white people over Black women hair struggle comments

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Michelle Obama speaks onstage at IMO Live: Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson & Dr. Laurie Santos during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) to slam the 44th First Lady Michelle Obama for her recent comments.

The attorney/author recently spoke with Tracee Ellis Ross at an event during her ongoing book tour. During the conversation in front of a crowd, Obama discussed her braids and commented on feeling trapped by the expectation of straightness, referring to the pressure to conform to beauty standards during her time at the White House. The former First Lady questioned:

“Why do we need an act, an act of law to tell white folks to get out of our hair? Don't. Don't tell me how to wear my hair. Don't wonder about it. Don't touch it. Just don't. It just is.”

A clip featuring her remarks was posted by @DailyCaller, which Matt Walsh quoted and slammed Michelle Obama. The Daily Wire achor described her as “ungrateful wench” and accused her of hating white people. Walsh tweeted:

“White people lined up by the millions to put this ungrateful wench and her despicable husband in the White House for two terms, and yet she hates white people even more now than she did before. Important lesson here.”

The Am I Racist? star also criticized the Becoming author during a recent episode of his show.

Matt Walsh targets Michelle Obama in the recent episode of his podcast

During a recent episode of The Matt Walsh Show, the host criticized the former First Lady over her new book, The Look and its ongoing tour. He accused Michelle Obama of complaining on camera despite having lived a comfortable and privileged life. Walsh also called her out for demanding respect and said:

“She said that black women are because she's talking about how black women are beautiful. This is what she always talks about. This is her constant theme is her trying to convince the world that she is beautiful. She talks about her own beauty more than anyone I've ever seen. She says that black women are worthy of demanding the respect that we're owed for who we are and what we offer to the world.”

Walsh continued his rant, criticizing Obama for demanding respect and claimed one should not do so, if they want others to respect them. It’s not the first time he has called out the Obamas, as he has tweeted multiple X posts aimed at the Democrat couple.

Michelle Obama’s remarks were about her lifestyle and hair during the post-White House years

During her recent book tour for The Look, the ex-First Lady sat with Tracee Ellis Ross and spoke about various topics. During the conversation, the host asked her to talk about the changes in her hair and lifestyle after spending years at the White. Michelle Obama shared:

“I love having a team, but I have to learn how to live without a team because that's the other thing that black… We become captive to our teams, to our hair stylists.”

Obama said:

“I didn't grow up with a team, even though I had a team, I am a person that feels like you should do the stuff on your own, right? So I never wanted to feel captive. So I always… I learned how to do my own makeup. I learned to put a lash on. I learned my own hair in the same way that you've said, because, ‘You can't have people with you all the time.’”

She added:

“And I knew that there was going to be life post-White House, even though my team still works with me. Part of that was control. And the decision to get my hair braided was primarily a continuation of that freedom.”

Explaining what it means, Michelle Obama said:

“We're saying nothing except. I just don't wanna have to do my hair every day. And I wanna go swimming. I don't want to have to worry about it.”

Obama continued:

“Let me explain something to white people.Our hair comes out of our head naturally in a curly pattern. So when we're straightening it to follow your beauty standards, we are trapped by the straightness.”

Michelle Obama further explained the crowd:

“That's why so many of us can't swim. And we run away from the water. People won't go to the gym because we're trying to keep our hair straight for y'all. It is exhausting and it's so expensive and it takes up so much time.”

The former First Lady concluded:

“Braids are for y'all so we can work harder and focus on the work. So why do we need an act, an act of law to tell white folks to get out of our hair? Don't. Don't tell me how to wear my hair. Don't wonder about it. Don't touch it. Just don't. It just is.”

Michelle Obama asserted that braids are a part of her freedom and allows her to go through various daily tasks, while protecting her hair. She described them as "a protective style.” The American Grown author shared that she loves braids. Obama remarked that she always knew she “always gonna go back to braids,” which she did.