What secrets from Wicked: For Good are fans uncovering as the Ariana Grande–Cynthia Erivo sequel lands?

(L-R) Jon M. Chu, Larissa Manoela, Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo and Jeniffer Nascimento during the red carpet for the movie "Wicked: For Good" at SUHAI Music Hall on November 4, 2025 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Fans are getting a closer look at the making of the Wicked sequel, with some fascinating behind-the-scenes insights from Wicked: For Good coming to light. Among the highlights are details like how the original Broadway stars played a big role in mentoring the cast and the strong friendship that has developed between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. They also decided to perform all the songs live during filming, which added a whole new layer of challenge when illnesses made certain musical moments tougher to pull off.

There’s even more to the story. The production involves complex stunt work and some truly eye-catching set and costume designs. On top of that, achieving Elphaba’s iconic green look required a very detailed and careful process. It’s clear that creating Wicked: For Good has called for a huge amount of preparation and teamwork, along with a serious focus on technical details.

The first trailer for ‘WICKED: FOR GOOD’ has been released.



In theaters on November 21. pic.twitter.com/V1YOAF9YgF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 5, 2025

Behind-the-scenes insights into the making of Wicked: For Good

As the release of Wicked: For Good, the second part of the two-film adaptation, gets closer, new behind-the-scenes details are coming out. These updates give fans a better idea of how the sequel came together. The cast and crew have shared what they did to prepare, their experiences while filming, and some of the creative choices that influenced the movie.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who play Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, stayed in touch with the original Broadway performers throughout the filming process. Grande got advice from Kristin Chenoweth, while Erivo turned to Idina Menzel. This created a connection between the stage and movie versions. The Broadway stars were part of the first film, but they have hinted that their roles in the second part will be small.

Grande and Erivo have talked about how they built a strong working bond early in the project. Their first meeting turned into a creative partnership that shaped how they acted in the film. The cast shared that this teamwork played a big role in handling the movie's emotional moments and musical challenges when they decided to sing live during scenes. Director Jon M. Chu explained that this choice brought more realness and better interaction between the actors.

The filming process came with its hurdles, though. Both stars got sick right before they were supposed to shoot big musical numbers, which forced changes to the schedule. Even with these issues, they still managed to finish the scenes and keep the live singing intact. Some moments from rehearsals, like the one where Grande gave an unscripted vocal reaction, became memorable for everyone when they later watched the recordings.

Filming included focus on action-packed scenes. Erivo used wires to perform stunts in parts of Elphaba’s ascent. Grande took on tough dance routines, like the one featuring a chandelier. Stunt coordinators and safety crews played a big role in making these scenes happen. For his musical number, Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero, acted within a detailed and rotating set made just for that moment.

Creative decisions also shaped the makeup and costumes. Airbrushed makeup, not digital tech, helped turn Erivo into Elphaba, complete with a special shade called "Cynthia Green." The process added stenciled freckles and prosthetic ears. Grande's look focused on styled wigs and a softer makeup design to match Glinda’s character.

The filmmakers created the movie’s visual style using elaborate set designs. They built large sets and planted real flower fields to shoot certain scenes. The costumes were also made, like Glinda’s gown with beads and Elphaba’s dress, which drew inspiration from nature.

As Wicked: For Good makes its debut in theaters, these behind-the-scenes efforts give viewers a better understanding of the hard work that went into making the sequel.