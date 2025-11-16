Applebee’s rolls out its festive lineup with a brand-new holiday menu featuring seven seasonal dishes

Applebee’s Introduces Seven Seasonal Additions to Its Limited-Time Holiday Menu (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Applebee’s has introduced a fresh holiday menu, adding more seasonal options packed with cozy flavors and festive drinks. This menu, offered for a short time in locations across the U.S., includes three dishes and four special beverages made for the winter season.

In its appetizers, Applebee’s now has Crispy Pickles, their first-ever fried pickles. The dish has pickle slices battered and fried to a crunch, and sprinkled with a chile-lime spice mix. Guests can pick Mexi-ranch or the usual dipping sauces that come with Applebee’s starters.

Applebee’s expands holiday menu with new entrées, desserts, and festive cocktails

Applebee’s now offers the Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger to those looking for unique entrées. It combines a classic burger with the comfort of grilled cheese. They make it with potato bread, an all-beef patty, slices of American cheese, and a sweet bacon jam. It comes with tomato basil soup and can be ordered on its own or as part of the 2 for $25 deal, where you also get a shared appetizer or salads and two entrées.

For dessert, they added the Sizzlin’ Cookie Dough Pie. This warm treat is served in a skillet with soft cookie dough topped with ice cream and drizzled with caramel. Applebee’s has added more holiday drinks to its menu, splitting them into two groups: the $6 Sleigh Bell Sips, which are back again, and a fresh lineup of tableside-shaken drinks called Shake’N Up Your Holiday Cocktails.

Sleigh Bell Sips will have two cocktails. The Tipsy Reindeer is a mix of vodka, cranberry juice, grenadine, and lemon sour. It has also added the new Sleigh All Day Rita, which is a blend of tequila, blue curaçao, melon liqueur, lime, and pineapple juice. These beverages are served with celebratory garnishes, and you have the option of getting them with upgraded spirits. Shake N Up Your Holiday Cocktails series comes with three more chic drinks, which are served in cool shakers. The Espres-So Happy Martini is a combination of vodka, coffee liqueur, and nitro espresso, and served on the side with a chocolate biscuit. The Golden Goose is a citrus twist on cocktails that combines vodka with triple sec, mango, and lemon sour.

Applebee's currently serves eight choices throughout the season, which offer a wide selection of choices, be it comfort food or cocktails that are ideal during the holiday season. These deals are available to be consumed in premises around the country until the offer is over.