Häagen-Dazs announces limited-edition Frozen Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate and peppermint-themed menu items

Häagen-Dazs Introduces Seasonal Peppermint Collection Featuring New Frozen Beverage (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Häagen-Dazs)

As popular food and drink chains roll out winter menus, Häagen-Dazs has jumped in with its own holiday-themed treats. The company has added a fresh frozen drink and brought back some peppermint-based fan favorites for a short time.

Häagen-Dazs created the Frozen Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate to celebrate the 2024 holiday season. This icy drink takes inspiration from traditional peppermint bark and classic hot chocolate. It mixes pieces of peppermint bark and crushed candy cane with rich chocolate flavors, delivering the perfect holiday dessert vibe.

Peppermint Bark Classics return to the holiday menu

On top of the new drink, three popular items from last year’s holiday menu are coming back. The Peppermint Bark Shake is making its return, featuring a mix of peppermint bark ice cream, a fluffy whipped topping, and a sprinkle of peppermint bits.

The Peppermint Bark Dazzler is also on the list, offering layers of peppermint bark ice cream, gooey hot fudge, and crunchy chocolate cookie chunks, all topped with whipped cream and pieces of peppermint bark.

All these are topped with whipped cream and bits of peppermint bark. They are also reintroducing the Peppermint Bark Dipped Waffle Cone. This cone is a dark chocolate one, which has pieces of crushed peppermint on its cover to bring a festive theme to the typical waffle cone. It is matched with any kind of ice cream they sell in stores.

Häagen-Dazs is also offloading its holiday treats on a temporary basis at some of its stores. Their peppermint menu, with the brand new frozen hot chocolate and three classics, will remain on the menu until January 14.

As most of the food chains launch their holiday products, Häagen-Dazs is introducing the holiday element in the list of drinks and desserts. With new innovations and the introduction of old peppermint hits, the brand is confident that people will have a lot of options when it comes to enjoying the winter taste during the holidays.

