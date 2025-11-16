Why was DoorDash girl arrested? Olivia Henderson surveillance video controversy explained

Olivia Henderson, aka the DoorDash girl, surveillance video controversy explained [Representational Image] (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Olivia Henderson, also known as Livie Rose Henderson, went viral in October as the "DoorDash girl" on TikTok.

The former delivery driver was reportedly arrested and booked under two felony charges. According to social media reports, Henderson is being charged with one count of dissemination of surveillance images for sale or publishing and one count of unlawful surveillance for amusement or profit.

Instagram handle @crimetimeteatime cited inmate records from Oswego County, New York, and confirmed that the DoorDash girl was arrested on November 10 at 9:46 p.m. Henderson was released, with a court hearing scheduled on December 4.

The TikToker’s arrest was related to a controversial incident in October. Olivia Henderson accused a customer of sexual assault after she delivered an order. The driver alleged that DoorDash fired her a couple of days after reporting the incident.

Henderson apparently recorded and posted the clip of the customer on TikTok and later called out the company for banning her. DoorDash also issued a statement, accusing the driver of violating its policies by disclosing the customer’s personal details publicly.

The food delivery company confirmed that the individual accused of sexual assault was also banned from its platform.

More about Olivia Henderson, aka the DoorDash girl, surveillance video controversy

Livie Rose Henderson was delivering food on October 12, with instructions to leave the order at the door. When the driver reached the customer’s residence, the front door was open, and the customer was lying unconscious on his couch with his pants down to his ankles. She recorded the video, posted it on her TikTok account, @irlmonsterhighdoll, and wrote:

“[The customer] orders DoorDash selects the option to have order left at door sees his door dasher (me) has a female name ‘falls asleep on the couch’ with his pants and underwear to his ankles and his front door wide open in 59F so this is what i see when i have to leave the order”

Later, she accused DoorDash of banning her account on the platform. In another video, Olivia Henderson said:

“DoorDash just deactivated me two days after I reported my sexual assault. Hey guys, I just lost my job and they won’t tell me why. They’re supposed to send an email immediately after deactivation providing you the reason why and a link to appeal and they didn’t.”

She added that she reached out to DoorDash support and had a 50-minute-long call, but was told to appeal her ban. Henderson accused DoorDash of punishing her for posting about her sexual assault while working. After her initial videos were removed from TikTok, Henderson revealed in another clip that her appeal for an account reinstatement was rejected.

DoorDash made a public statement addressing the firing and said (via The Tab):

“We’ve seen some tough and sensitive posts over the past few days, and we want to clear the air. No one should ever have to experience sexual assault, harassment, or abuse, and DoorDash never deactivates someone for reporting it – full stop.”

The company added that it takes the reports “incredibly seriously and works closely with law enforcement to investigate and support those affected.” DoorDash confirmed that Henderson reported the incident, and its team started investigating. The statement claims:

“[Our Team] has been in direct contact with law enforcement, and is prepared to fully support any of their efforts.”

The company asserted:

“However, posting a video of a customer in their home, and disclosing their personal details publicly, is a clear violation of our policies. That is the sole reason that this Dasher’s account was deactivated, along with the customer’s, while we investigated. We’ve also ensured that the Dasher has full access to their earnings.”

After DoorDash made its public statement, Henderson revealed that she had learned about the reason for the first time with everyone else. Olivia claimed that the company had not previously informed her of the reason for her ban.