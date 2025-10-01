DoorDash unveils Dot, an all-electric delivery robot that can travel up to 20 mph: Details explored

DoorDash, the delivery platform that connects customers with local businesses, has taken its service a notch higher with the introduction of Dot. DoorDash Labs developed the red-colored vehicle, which is able to cater to different customer needs and travel on several roads.

The robot which travels up to 20 mph, supports DoorDash’s recently developed Autonomous Delivery Platform. While Dashers, vehicles used by independent contractors, can handle long trips, the red Dot is suitable for neighborhood orders.

Stanley Tang, co-founder and Head of DoorDash Labs, explained the rationale behind creating Dot, which is 1/10th the size of a normal car. According to Tang, Dot was created for small orders, and its portable design makes it advantageous for users.



Stanley Tang said:

"You don’t always need a full-sized car to deliver a tube of toothpaste or a pack of diapers. That’s the insight behind Dot. The breakthrough wasn't just making it autonomous, but in making it reliable and efficient to serve the needs of local businesses and consumers."

The DoorDash co-founder revealed that the Dot model came from studying deliveries on their platform.

DoorDash also launched an autonomous delivery platform alongside the Dot robot

The ADP is an AI dispatcher by DoorDash that arranges orders according to the delivery method that best suits them.

The system fosters effective delivery by linking a Dasher, Drone, Side-walk robot or Dot to an order depending on the location, speed, cost and experience.

The ADP uses tools like Smartscale for efficient delivery.

Ashu Rege, VP and Head of Autonomy, elaborated on the ADP:

"With more than 10 billion deliveries under our belt, we’ve learned what works, what doesn’t, and what scales. Making autonomous technology work for delivery requires reimagining it from the ground up."

Rege added:

"We’ve built Dot and our Autonomous Delivery Platform using advanced AI and robotics designed explicitly for the complexities of local commerce.”

The press release by DoorDash dated September 30, 2025, added that although Dashers' earlier invention will continue to handle most high-value orders, Dot will be helpful for smaller trips.

The company described its innovative delivery options and expansion as supporting local businesses and creating new opportunities.

