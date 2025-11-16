"The last piece of my life" - Squid Game: The Challenge finalist Player 183 explains why a poker pro chases more than just money in the competition

Player 183 from Squid Game: The Challenge (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Steven, known as Player 183 on Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, is among the five finalists competing for the $4.56 million grand prize.

Despite having already earned millions as a professional poker player, Steven entered the competition seeking more than financial gain.

“I have the money, and I’ve been very blessed to have so many successes, but I think that’s the last piece of my life that I’m looking to complete,” he said in an interview with Tudum.

His participation has focused on the experience of the game and the personal connections formed along the way.

Why poker pro Steven seeks more than money on Squid Game: The Challenge

Entering the game

Steven did not initially plan to participate in Squid Game: The Challenge. He revealed that he had originally applied for Love Is Blind because he was trying to find "love."

After submitting that application, he received an email indicating that the production was also casting for Squid Game: The Challenge, and he decided to apply for it as well, saying he was ready to take on the opportunity.

Although his professional background included significant poker success, his decision to enter the game was influenced by the opportunity to participate rather than financial motivation.

“I went in just for the fun of the experience and not even expecting or thinking about the money,” he added.

Strategy and poker skills

During the competition, Steven applied strategies informed by his poker experience. At the beginning, he tried to stay in the background and not "volunteer" for anything, he explained.

As the game progressed, he found that his understanding of player behavior was beneficial.

“As it got a little bit deeper, then the poker skills helped, because my biggest advantage in poker is knowing how other people think,” he said.

His approach to the game emphasized observation and measured engagement rather than aggressive competition.

The dynamic with other players also influenced his strategy. First​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ of all, Steven remembered the talk that he had with Kate (Player 327) about his last poker winnings. He told her that he thought that she would be happy for him but was shocked by her reaction. She seemed to be concentrating on her son only and asked him about his "motivation," thus he was left feeling a gap between them. He stated that he had left with the feeling of being alone after this conversation since she had been his only "ride or die." As a result of her reaction, he realized that no one else in the game was really there for him, and he pointed out how this moment had his whole back in the rest of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌challenges.

Plans for the prize

If Steven wins the grand prize, he has stated specific intentions for the funds. He plans to invest some, help some family members out, buy another house, and donate a portion to the "Boys & Girls Club" in Scottsdale.

His focus remains on both personal and community-related goals rather than immediate consumption. Despite his financial success, Steven continues to seek personal fulfillment, which he described as the final component in his life:

“I have the money, and I’ve been very blessed to have so many successes, but I think that’s the last piece of my life that I’m looking to complete.”

Steven’s journey reflects a combination of competitive experience, strategic thinking, and defined personal goals.

His participation in Squid Game: The Challenge demonstrates that his motivation extends beyond the monetary reward, focusing on the culmination of personal objectives and meaningful connections.

Stay tuned for more updates.