Squid Game: The Challenge winner Mai reveals where she spent the prize money on

Mai Whelan (Image via Instagram/@iammai287)

Squid Game: The Challenge is all set to return on Netflix screens for season two, as 456 participants will compete for the chance to win a cash prize of $4.56 million. Season one winner Mai Whelan has recently revealed what she spent her prize money on.

After her big win on the show, Whelan established her own YouTube platform titled Mother Mai: The Series. With the prize money, Whelan was reportedly going to "travel across the country to highlight non-profit organisations making significant contributions"

Mai Whelan was crowned the winner of the season in 2023. She managed to beat 455 other contestants as they participated from around the world. These contestants were given a set of difficult challenges and games that included Warships, Red Light, Green Light, and Marbles. In an exclusive interview with Cosmopolitan, the winner said,

“We bought 15 acres for wildlife and also brought two nonprofits onto the property.”

Squid Game: The Challenge winner Mai Whelan gets candid about her big win

As Mai Whelan has recently opened up about her big win on the hit Netflix show, she told Cosmopolitan,

“I brought in Ricky's Retreat, who work in [the] mental health [area] and Paws of War who train dogs for those suffering with PTSD, like veterans, first responders and military active duty. My three pillars are humans, animals and the Earth and so everything that I encompass is on this 15 acres."

Whelan explained that her plan was always to give back because, knowing where she comes from, it's hard.

“It's a hard struggle, because you don't know where your future lies when you don't have the resources. And once you gain the resources, you want to give back."

While talking to Netflix's TUDUM, Mai explained how, during the show, every day was fear for her, fear of getting eliminated or the fear of getting picked on. Whelan further said that it was a real fear that was deep-rooted inside of her.

Mai Whelan shares advice on what is necessary to win the show

As the makers of the show are currently casting for the third season, former winner Mai Whelan explained how one cannot win the show, and it is rather important to ally early on the show. She explained,

"You can't win the game by yourself. Everybody's like, 'I don't care about anybody else. I'm just in here to play the game and win the money'. It's good when you have the top five or top 10, but when you're in the room with 200 people, you can't do it by yourself. You're going to get eliminated, just like that. So just be cautious.”

Mai Whelan concluded by saying that it is important to tone down the ego and be more humble, as she thinks people can see the true colour of who “plays with heart, and who plays with a knife in the back."

Stay tuned for more updates.