Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto steps back from daily Mario duties, passes the torch to younger developers

Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of Mario and other characters and video games for Nintendo, plays Super Mario World on a Nintendo Super NES System. (Photo by © Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

For over four decades, Mario has been the face of Nintendo, and behind that enduring legacy stands Shigeru Miyamoto. Now, at 72, the industry icon is officially stepping back from his daily involvement with the Super Mario series, entrusting its future to a younger generation of developers. In a new interview with Japanese magazine Casa Brutus celebrating Super Mario Bros.’ 40th anniversary, Miyamoto reflected on his evolving role and his hopes for the franchise’s future.

Shigeru Miyamoto passes the torch to a new generation

In his interview, Shigeru Miyamoto offered a rare look at how his day-to-day creative role at Nintendo has changed:

“Nowadays, I have teammates who help maintain the world of Mario, so I entrust much of it to them. Even so, I always personally play through about the first 30 minutes of the game and check the interface thoroughly — to make sure it really feels like Mario,” he said.

That simple yet powerful philosophy, ensuring that each game feels like Mario, has guided every installment in the franchise. Miyamoto’s approach, often called “Miyamoto’s Golden Rule” by developers, emphasizes intuitive play and joy-driven design over complexity or spectacle. Even as new creative leaders like Yoshiaki Koizumi and Koichi Hayashida take charge of the series, his fingerprints remain on every jump and power-up.

The designer, who last directly oversaw Super Mario Run and more recently served as general producer on Pikmin 4, admits he now spends much of his time overseeing broader projects, from Super Nintendo World theme parks to Nintendo’s movie collaborations. But he hasn’t lost his curiosity about how new developers will continue the plumber’s legacy.

“Up through Super Mario Odyssey, I feel we’ve done just about everything we could on the Switch. In the past, whenever a new console came out, we always released a new Mario game, so I do wonder how the current team will take on that challenge," he said.

Playfully, Miyamoto even hinted he might step even further back in the future.

“Maybe I’ll say, ‘I won’t look anymore!’” he laughed. “I just hope to stay healthy until Mario’s 50th anniversary!”

Still, his sense of mentorship and collaboration remains as strong as ever. As he put it:

“With the help of many passionate people outside our company, Mario has expanded into theme parks and movies, and I’m really looking forward to how things will develop from here.”

Mario’s next era: From gaming icon to cinematic star

While Miyamoto entrusts the creative leadership of the games to others, Mario is busier than ever beyond the console. The character’s universe, spanning over 200 games, multiple subseries like Mario Kart and Paper Mario, and billions in global revenue, continues to grow in exciting new directions. Following the record-breaking success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned over $1.36 billion worldwide, Nintendo and Illumination are already working on a sequel, titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Set for release on April 3, 2026, the sequel will send Mario into space once again and is rumored to introduce Princess Rosalina and Bowser Jr.

“The setting for the next movie is, just as the title says, the galaxy — that’s all I can really say. We’re in the final stages of production now, but I think it’s going to be fun. I usually just say, ‘I’ll keep working on it until it becomes fun,’ so that alone should tell you how confident I am,” Miyamoto teased.

Most of the voice cast from the first film, including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, and Jack Black will reprise their roles in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The sequel aims to continue the success of the first movie, which became the highest-grossing video game adaptation ever made.

Beyond films, Mario’s presence in theme parks, mobile games, and potential new console releases ensures that his impact continues to expand across mediums. With the upcoming sequel and whispers of a new 3D Mario title for Nintendo’s next console, Mario’s adventures are far from over.