Is Safeway open on New Year's day 2026? Store hours and dates explored

Facade with signage and logo for the Safeway supermarket in downtown Concord, California, September 8, 2017. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

Whether you are shopping for holiday essentials, groceries or picking up prescriptions last-minute, you should make a list of your favorite stores open on New Year’s Day 2026. Thanks to establishments like Safeway, customers can make their purchases on popular holidays hassle-free.

The American supermarket and pharmacy chain will be open in some of its locations on New Year’s Day 2026. Note that they may operate within reduced hours, and it is advised to check your local Safeway to confirm if they're open and their specific hours.

While most Sateway stores are open every day of the year, their pharmacies, delis or bakeries may close earlier. If your local Safeway is closed for New Year’s, you can shop online at Safeway.com.

Opening hours for major retailers on New Year’s Day 2026

Kroger: Most Kroger stores will be open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but check the store closest to you for specific opening hours.

Costco: It is open New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on New Year's Day.

Sam's Club: On New Year's Eve, stores will open at 8 a.m. for Plus members and 9 a.m. for Club members, closing at 8 p.m. for everyone. All Sam's Club stores will be closed on New Year's Day.

Trader Joe's: Stores will close early on New Year's Eve at 5 p.m. and remain closed on New Year's Day.

Target: Stores are typically open for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but check the retailer's "find a store" page for local store hours.

Dillard's: On New Year's Day, they'll open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Note that store hours may differ according to locality. Please enter your city, state, or Zip code on their website to find specific store hours.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.