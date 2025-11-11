"This has been iconic" - Married At First Sight UK star Julia-Ruth admits mistakes and celebrates friendships forged on screen

Julia-Ruth and Divarni from Married At First Sight UK season 10 (Image via Instagram/@julee_aaah)

Julia-Ruth, star of Married At First Sight UK season 10, reflected on her time on the show, addressing the challenges she experienced and the connections she formed with fellow cast members.

In an Instagram post on October 28, 2025, she acknowledged the personal growth she achieved during filming, stating:

"Still a saucy, feisty babe but thinking before I speak and leading with love. This has been iconic, may the odds be ever in your favour."

Her reflections included apologies to cast members and recognition of the experiences shared throughout the series.

Julia-Ruth reflects on mistakes and highlights friendships formed on Married At First Sight UK

Apologies and reflections on cast interactions

Julia-Ruth addressed specific incidents that occurred on the show, offering apologies to those she felt were affected. She expressed regret to Nelly, apologizing for causing hurt and for "fracturing" parts of their relationship, and for calling her insecure. She also extended apologies to Divarni for hurting her feelings and, at times, being disrespectful, while wishing her well in finding what she was looking for.

These statements were shared in her Instagram post on October 28, 2025, alongside a series of photos from the show.

In addition to individual apologies, she acknowledged interactions with other cast members, explaining that she was "sorry for being a tornado" and extended well wishes to Baileys, Leigh, and Keye.

She emphasized the learning process involved in participating in the experiment:

"This process was tough, trying, challenging and chaotic but it has taught be a lot. I’m not the same person I was 6 months ago here on screen when this was filmed and am continuously aiming to do better."

Connections formed outside the experiment

Following the conclusion of the series, Julia-Ruth shared details in another post on November 10 about interactions that occurred after filming ended. She described reaching out to other former participants, stating,

"After everything that happened during the experiment, I felt incredibly isolated and reached out to some of the cast who were already out."

She recounted a trip taken with Joe, a fellow cast member, and explained the context of their "connection," noting that it occurred after the experiment had ended and allowed them to spend time together outside the show.

Julia-Ruth​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ explained the time of their relationship compared to the grame, stressing that both of their relationships had ended for different reasons before they got back together and that they didn't communicate during the experiment while still "married".

Moreover, she remarked on the result of that meeting, saying that after their trip, she intended to go and see him again, but the day before, she was "ghosted," and since then, they haven't ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌spoken.

Summary of experiences and learning

Throughout her posts, Julia-Ruth highlighted the experiences that contributed to her personal development and her awareness of the impact of her actions. She acknowledged causing hurt to other participants, particularly Maeve:

"What I do regret is that our actions caused hurt to others ( Maeve in particular ) and for that, I’m truly sorry."

She described moments of enjoyment with other participants, explaining that despite the challenges, they shared a few laughs and she still misses Divarni’s "epic coffee making." Julia-Ruth also highlighted the unique aspect of her experience, noting that having "3 husbands 1 series" was unprecedented.

Stay tuned for more updates.