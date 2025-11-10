Married at First Sight UK: Julia-Ruth shares photos from Lanzarote trip with Joe

Julia-Ruth in a still from Married at First Sight UK (Image Via Instagram/@julee_aaah)

Married at First Sight UK’s reunion was full of drama and revelations.

One of the big moments from the episode was Julia-Ruth Smith revealing that she went on a holiday with co-contestant Joe Wood.

On their way to dinner before the reunion, Maeve told the producers:



“I've started to question what is going on between Julia-Ruth and Joe. I've done my digging and it's not looking very good for either of them.”



When Maeve finally confronted her, Julia-Ruth admitted that she had gone away with Maeve’s ex-husband Joe on a holiday to Lanzarote after he left the show.

Now, Julia-Ruth has shared pictures from the holiday on her Instagram account.

Married at First Sight UK: Julia-Ruth addressed the controversy via an Instagram post







She also revealed during the confrontation with Maeve that she had also been intimate with Joe during the trip.

Julia-Ruth also confessed that she is no longer on speaking terms with Joe, as he has ghosted her after the trip.

After the airing of the episode, Smith posted a number of photos from the trip on her Instagram stories on November 10, 2025.

Julia-Ruth has also addressed the controversy by writing a lengthy explanation on her personal Instagram account.

In the post, she revealed that she was feeling alone and wanted to meet fellow cast members who were out of the show.

And that is how she went on a trip with Joe and enjoyed it a lot with him.

She wrote:



“ Oh dear…I guess the cat’s out of the bag. The truth is, I’m just a woman who was trying to find love and connection. After everything that happened during the experiment, I felt incredibly isolated and reached out to some of the cast who were already out. Joe and I ended up taking a very spontaneous trip together, and honestly, it was amazing. I hadn’t laughed that much in months, he reminded me of who I am and how I deserve to be treated.”



She then described Joe’s behaviour after coming back from the trip and how he ghosted her.

She also regretted how her conduct had caused pain to Maeve.

Julia-Ruth continues by saying:



“ That said, things didn’t end the way I expected. We had planned for me to visit him again after our trip, but the day before I was meant to go, I was ghosted. I never got an explanation, and we haven’t really spoken since. It hurt, but I don’t regret the experience itself or getting to know Joe. What I do regret is that our actions caused hurt to others ( Maeve in particular ) and for that, I’m truly sorry.”



She concluded the post by clarifying that both her and Joe’s marriages ended due to different reasons and they had no contact with each other while they were married.

MAFS UK star also added that they connected and spoke only when they were both divorced and out of the show.

She ended her statement by writing:



“ … 3 husbands 1 series, that’s gotta be a first”



Joe made an exit from the show when he heard the news about his grandfather's passing away.

He then surprised his wife, Maeve, by returning before the fourth dinner party.

Joe was not well received by Maeve.

Maeve was miffed by the news that Joe had shared with Ashley about his lack of feelings for his wife.

The pair then went on, ending their relationship and Joe left the show.

As reported by Cosmopolitan on November 10, 2025, the duo stayed in the Puerto Carmen area of Lanzarote in an apartment complex called Apartmentos Arena Dorada.

Joe has yet to comment on anything about Julia-Ruth or their holiday together.

Stay tuned for more such updates.