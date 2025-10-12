Married at First Sight UK star Julia-Ruth reveals emotional toll of awkward lunch that left Divarni in tears

Julia-Ruth an and Divarni from Married At First Sight UK season 10 (Image via Instagram/@julee_aaah)

Married At First Sight UK 2025 contestant Julia-Ruth has addressed the emotional strain of a recent episode that saw her husband Divarni leave a lunch in tears.

In a TikTok video, the 29-year-old explained her perspective following the tense encounter, which occurred during in-laws week.

Julia-Ruth described feeling "drained" by the intensity of the discussions led by experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas, and Paul C Brunson, as well as the interactions with her husband.

The lunch, which involved confronting relationship challenges, prompted both participants to call on friends to discuss their experiences.

Married at First Sight UK Julia-Ruth addresses emotional lunch that upset Divarni

Julia-Ruth explains her perspective

Following the broadcast, Julia-Ruth posted a video online to clarify her side of the story. She explained that she felt "exhausted" watching herself and that it was "frustrating" because most of the time she was laughing or giggling.

She highlighted that her usual demeanor, which she described as frequently laughing, was not being represented in the show’s edit.

Julia-Ruth also discussed how co-stars have observed her behavior outside the program. Speaking about a press event at Thorpe Park, she said,

"I was laughing. One of them turned around because they heard my laugh, they recognised my laugh, that is how often I laugh, that they turned around and knew who I was."

She further explained her actions during filming, stating that moments captured as "pulling faces" reflected her feeling "emotionally exhausted and drained from constantly having to analyse" her experiences.

Tensions during the in-laws week

The episode in question featured a lunch with their families, during which disagreements emerged. Julia-Ruth’s friends reportedly commented on Divarni’s communication style.

According to Married At First Sight UK 2025, these remarks led to an emotional response from Divarni, who left the table to take a moment in a stairwell.

Both participants also reached out to friends to process the difficulties in their relationship.

Julia-Ruth highlighted the strain of constant analysis, saying,

"I'm constantly having to analyse my situation, constantly having to talk about other couples and relationships, and what's going on with the drama that was going on. It's just quite a lot. But yeah, I was smiling all the time and giggling all the time."

Relationship challenges and attempts to rebuild

The pair initially showed an immediate connection on their wedding day, including a kiss at the altar. However, subsequent interactions highlighted differences in their emotional approach.

Julia-Ruth noted that Divarni often discussed "heavy" topics and that she had hoped for lighter interactions. During a values task, both participants ranked beliefs in marriage differently.

Julia-Ruth explained that the experience was "eye-opening" for both of them and highlighted why they were struggling, noting that their values were opposite. She added that this difference did not imply that one set of values was right or wrong, but rather it provided a way to understand how to meet each other in the middle and determine how to progress forward.

After the episode aired, Julia-Ruth shared an image of the couple at a dinner party and expressed willingness to continue working on their relationship. She wrote on Instagram on October 6, 2025:

"We look tired… Reset Button. We’ve got another week ahead, another chance to get stronger. Let’s keep growing and learning, that’s all we can do."

Stay tuned for more updates.