Married At First Sight UK star Maeve slams ex Joe for skipping reunion after his affair with Julia-Ruth is revealed

Maeve from Married At First Sight UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@maevemathieson)

Married At First Sight UK star Maeve addressed her ex-husband Joe’s absence at the series reunion following revelations about his involvement with fellow bride Julia-Ruth.

The pair’s relationship ended after Joe’s intimate holiday with Julia-Ruth, which occurred two days after leaving the show.

The reunion provided an opportunity for cast members to discuss events, but Joe did not attend, prompting Maeve to speak out about the situation and the actions of both parties involved, as reported during the episode.

Maeve confronts ex Joe’s absence at Married At First Sight reunion following affair revelations

Joe’s absence at the reunion

During the reunion, Maeve questioned the group about Joe’s presence, asking if he was coming that day. Dean informed her that Joe had decided not to attend, which drew reactions from the other cast members. Maeve then expressed surprise, before Dean explained that Joe felt he didn’t "need" to attend. Maeve followed up by asking,

“He didn’t need to apologize for lying about s***ing Julia-Ruth, did he not?”

As seen on the Married At First Sight UK episode, other cast members described Joe’s decision to skip the reunion as cowardly. Maeve also explained that he didn’t show up for the marriage and didn’t attend the reunion, which she said “just says a lot” about him, referring to his behavior as unpleasant.

Maeve’s reaction to Julia-Ruth

When Julia-Ruth arrived at the Married At First Sight UK reunion, Maeve refused to stand to greet her. Keye explained that the rest of the group had stood to be “polite,” but Maeve responded,

“F***ing someone’s husband isn’t polite.”

Julia-Ruth’s disclosure to the cast included information about her holiday with Joe and their sexual encounter following his departure from the experiment.

The pair reportedly obtained matching “why not” tattoos during that period, according to the reunion coverage.

Joe’s statement following the revelations

Joe has not appeared on camera since the news about his involvement with Julia-Ruth was revealed. He later issued a statement addressing the events. Joe wrote,

“I went into the experience with genuine intentions, but soon realised the true nature of the ‘experiment’. It’s a reality show, created to entertain the viewers and divide opinion. I removed myself from the ‘experiment’ and I know that I stayed true to myself.”

Regarding the actions that led to criticism from fans, he explained that as a "single man," he reserves the right to make his own choices, while also acknowledging that some people may view his actions as insensitive. He clarified that it was never his intention to hurt anyone, and if his behavior did trigger or upset anybody, he is "genuinely sorry." Joe reflected on the situation, noting that hindsight provides valuable perspective and that, as a human being, he is prone to making mistakes. He admitted that there were moments he perhaps should have navigated differently, yet maintained that he did not act with any "malice." Additionally, he emphasized that the complete truth of what happens on Married At First Sight is not fully known to the public, implying that viewers may only see part of the events as they unfold on the show.

The episode highlighted the tension among cast members resulting from Joe’s holiday with Julia-Ruth and his absence from both the marriage and Married At First Sight UK reunion events.

Stay tuned for more updates.