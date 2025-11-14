"I felt used" - Married At First Sight UK star Julia-Ruth opens up about being love-bombed by Joe during their off-camera getaway

Julia-Ruth from Married At First Sight UK season 10 (Image via Instagram/@julee_aaah)

Married At First Sight UK star Julia-Ruth has addressed her experience during an off-camera trip with fellow participant Joe.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun on November 13, 2025, Julia-Ruth shared that the trip took place after they left the show. She described the experience, saying,



"I felt used because he was pursuing me after the holiday.”



She also discussed how Joe ended communication abruptly and reflected on the events that took place during and after the getaway.

Julia-Ruth said that this included a combination of shared activities, text exchanges, and a final unexpected message that ended their contact.

Married At First Sight UK star Julia-Ruth details her holiday with Joe and the aftermath of their off-camera getaway







Holiday interactions and reasons for the trip



Julia-Ruth detailed the holiday itself, noting the range of activities they shared. She explained that the holiday was enjoyable, including laughing, going out for dinners, riding jet skis, and having several serious "deep talks."



She explained that both she and Joe were seeking a new experience after leaving the show. Julia-Ruth said,



“I think maybe because we both hadn’t really digested what had happened on the series, and we just kind of went straight into another like an adrenaline high, like you’re looking for that next rush.”



According to Julia-Ruth, the trip was intended to continue the excitement from filming and to spend time together outside the series environment.

Messages and the end of communication



After returning from Lanzarote, Julia-Ruth described continued contact from Joe that made her feel exploited.

She explained that she left the holiday a little bit earlier than he did, and when she got back, he was sending her messages expressing his strong "interest" in seeing her again.



"He was sending all these text messages saying he wanted me to meet his friends,” she added.



Julia-Ruth recounted the abrupt end to their communication the day before they were scheduled to meet.

She explained that Joe claimed he had fallen out of bed and broken his arm, even sending a picture of himself on the couch with a "fake arm" support, posing as if for a Calvin Klein ad.

Julia-Ruth did not believe the story and asked for a refund for her travel ticket. She later described Joe’s behavior as a form of "love bombing" and noted that he had never apologized for the way he treated her.

Tattoos and relationships with other participants

During the holiday, Julia-Ruth and Joe got matching tattoos. She explained that they had the words "why not" tattooed on them, which was something they often said when messaging after the show.

The tattoos reflected the spontaneous nature of the trip, which included multiple activities decided day by day.

Julia-Ruth also addressed her interactions with other participants. She expressed "regret" for hurting Maeve and doing things behind the group’s back, saying she would take it back if she could.

Regarding Nelly, she said she would have handled things differently, noting that some of her comments about Nelly had been "a low point" for her.

She noted that she has since communicated with both Maeve and Nelly, saying,