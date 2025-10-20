Married at First Sight UK star Divarni struggles as Julia-Ruth allegedly spins a false narrative about their intimacy

Julia-Ruth and Divarni from Married At First Sight UK season 10 (Image via Instagram/@julee_aaah)

Married at First Sight UK participant Divarni Balogun faces growing tension after learning that his wife, Julia-Ruth Smith, allegedly gave misleading information about their intimacy to fellow cast members.

Julia-Ruth reportedly told others that she and Divarni had not been intimate, while Divarni maintained that they had. The conflicting accounts caused confusion within the group and placed strain on their relationship.

Divarni later expressed frustration, saying the situation made him question the honesty in their marriage, as Julia-Ruth’s statements appeared inconsistent with what had occurred privately between them during the experiment.

Divarni reacts to Julia-Ruth's conflicting statements about their intimacy on Married at First Sight UK

Divarni learns about Julia-Ruth’s private remarks

In a preview of an upcoming episode, Divarni was shown confiding in fellow groom Bailey, who revealed what Julia-Ruth had been saying about him off-camera.

Bailey told him that Julia-Ruth repeatedly mentioned she didn’t "fancy" Divarni and had shared with the other brides that he wasn’t her type and never would be.

When Bailey asked if Julia-Ruth had told him the same thing, Divarni explained that she "doesn’t," which highlighted the inconsistency between her private conversations and what she had expressed to others. Bailey then commented,

“She’s been saying something totally different to everyone else and then behind closed doors. It’s not fair, but you’ve been totally respectful.”

Hearing this, Divarni admitted his uncertainty about continuing in the process, explaining that if he "had known earlier" about Julia-Ruth’s comments, he would have questioned “why [he was] physically here.”

Disagreement over revealing intimacy to the group

The issue between the couple escalated during a group discussion when participants were asked which couples had been intimate.

Julia-Ruth chose not to disclose that she and Divarni had been, leading others to assume there was no physical connection between them. As a result, some of the group concluded that their marriage lacked closeness and might not last long-term.

Reacting to this, Divarni expressed his frustration, stating,

“The group think my marriage is a joke. She is spinning a narrative that is not true, but I know the truth. The truth is we have been having sex. She lied to the group, she lied to the experts.”

Back in their apartment, the argument continued when Julia-Ruth asked if he wanted her to tell everyone that their intimacy was "bad."

Divarni replied that he did not care if she said it was bad, as long as she was being "true to herself."

Julia-Ruth’s explanation after the episode

After the episode aired, Julia-Ruth addressed the controversy on Instagram, saying that a big part of the story was being "missed" this season and emphasized that she had to back herself again while assuring that more details would unfold in the upcoming episodes.

She then spoke about her perspective regarding consent and privacy.

“As a s*xually liberated and empowered woman, I get to choose how I talk about my own body, my own experiences, and I decide what to share and what to keep to myself,” she wrote.

Julia-Ruth also explained that while the experiment encourages openness, it does not remove her right to choose what to disclose.

The upcoming episodes are expected to reveal how Divarni and Julia-Ruth address the impact of these revelations on their relationship within the Married at First Sight UK experiment.

Stay tuned for more updates.