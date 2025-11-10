"Disgraceful and has zero class": Married at First Sight UK fans react to Julia-Ruth's relationships with Steven and Joe

Married at First Sight UK (Image via Getty)

Married at First Sight UK returned with an explosive episode on Monday, November 9, 2025. It saw Julia-Ruth admit she had been intimate with another groom on holiday, before initiating a connection with another co-star, Steven.

Julia-Ruth left the experiment after her marriage to Divarni failed. When she returned to catch up with her co-stars, she revealed that she had gone on a holiday with Maeve’s ex-partner, Joe.

However, it was not all, as she confirmed that she got intimate with Joe during their time away.

When Maeve questioned her for going on a trip with Joe after everything he did to her, Julia-Ruth apologized.

As soon as her intimate relationship with Joe was revealed, Leigh confronted Julia-Ruth for pursuing Steven.

The cast members wondered why Julia-Ruth pursued Steven after being with Joe. She explained that Joe ghosted her the day after their trip and eventually cut things off.

The news was difficult for Maeve to process, as she wondered how he could have physical relations with another woman after breaking up with her two days ago.

Married at First Sight UK fans took to X to criticize Julie-Ruth for her lack of consideration toward her teammates.

“Julia Ruth is disgraceful and has zero class. So happy Divarni escaped the woman. She is desperate to sleep with all the husbands on,” a netizen commented.

Many Married at First Sight UK fans disapproved of Julia-Ruth's intimate relationship with Joe and flirtatious behavior with Steven.

“Julia-Ruth is embarrassing, she's proud of being a pass around of the husbands. Sleeping with Joe (who is a pr*ck & a coward) then moving to Steven (another pr*ck) all in a short period of time. She's the sort of person a woman should not trust around their husbands,” a fan wrote.

“Julia-Ruth - very pretty girl but her strong insecurities have turned her almost sadistic towards what she sees as her competition,” another one commented.

“Julia-Ruth rates herself so highly & thinks she's so special having Joe & Steven (no idea why she's interested in that walking red flag) interested in/wanting to sh*g her but she'll end up with neither of them & trying to cling onto a reality TV career,” an X user reacted.

Other Married at First Sight UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Julia Ruth took a huge L by sleeping with a man child and lusting over a volatile liar. Two consenting adults can do whatever they want but we're judging JR because she has very little respect for herself, knowing what they gave up on the show,” a person wrote.

“Julia Ruth is an absolute menace what the actual hell,” another netizen commented.

“I hope they’re paying Julia Ruth to be this messy. She is not a good person like…” a fan posted.

Married at First Sight UK: Nelly criticizes Julia-Ruth for pursuing her ex, Steven

After Julia-Ruth’s relationship with Joe was revealed, her co-stars began questioning her about her relationship with Steven.

She explained that they had been texting one another and were due for drinks. When Nelly, Steven’s ex, joined the conversation, she said:

“That’s disgusting. Is this how you behave with your normal female friends, because it’s not how I behave? I don’t move like this is my life, and I don’t surround myself with people who behave and move like this. Clearly, we’re not friends and we won’t be.”

The news shocked dumped brides Maeve and Nelly, who looked on Julia-Ruth for her actions.

Stay tuned for more updates.