"I've found love" - Married At First Sight UK star John Shepherd reflects on his journey on the show

John Shepherd from Married at First Sight UK (Image via Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK wrapped up its season 10 with John and Abigail taking their heartfelt promises at the final vows ceremony after meeting her for the first time on their wedding day at the start of their journey as matched by the experts of the social experiment: Charlene Douglas, Mel Schilling and Paul C. Brunson

38-year-old John Shepherd from Flintshire, Wales, joined the show hoping to "find the perfect brunette girl, someone who is ready to settle down, is family-oriented and honest."

After years of being single and through a series of “situationships,” John put his faith in the experts to guide him, who matched him with Abigail Callahan, a 34-year-old veterinary nurse from Bournemouth.

Their relationship quickly became one of the most talked-about in the season. On their wedding day, John faced Abi’s protective mother, who made it clear she wasn’t going to just hand over her daughter to “some arrogant person.”

Now, as the series wrapped, John shared an update on his life with Abigail, expressing his thoughts, gratitude and offering hope. He posted an animated video on Instagram with the images of the two of them exploring North Wales, including a trip to Llyn Padarn in Llanberis. He wrote:

"I've found love, I've found the most perfect life partner, and I've found an excitement for life."

Here's what John wrote on Instagram about their life after Married at First Sight UK

John added:

"I got exactly what I came for. What an incredible journey, the best thing I have ever done in my life."

He further added that he cannot wait to witness what the future holds for him and Abigail:

"We want it all, the family, the wedding (again), the house, holidays, and memories. I can’t wait to live this life with my wife. Only a few months ago this was all a dream. I was sooooo single."

Further, he said that he would share updates on Instagram about his life:

"Now look at me. Honestly, I can’t wait to do life with Abi. I’ll keep sharing our little updates; MAFS may not be on, but we’ll keep you posted. How the hell did we keep our relationship secret for so long? I don’t know, but I’m going to shout until my voice breaks now I can."

John concluded:

"I make no apologies for the spam, we’ve got some catching up to do, thanks so much for all the positivity being sent our way. I love it, I’m so pleased we can be an inspiration for people that believe in Love."

Abi and John are the only couple from the 2025 season who are still together, and have quickly become one of Married At First Sight UK’s sweetest success stories.

After the filming of Married at First Sight UK wrapped, the pair spent their first two weeks outside the experiment, truly living the “newlywed” life. They kicked things off in North Wales, where Abi got a glimpse of John’s world.

He played tour guide, showing her around the breathtaking locations of Snowdonia, taking long walks, sharing ice cream and soaking up the quiet moments they’d been craving.

The following week, it was John’s turn to step into Abi’s life in Bournemouth. She posted a series of photos documenting what she called a “whole week of FIRSTS!”

Together, they enjoyed three BBQs, drinks in a sunny beer garden, an outdoor sauna session, and even a friendly round of golf. They met each other’s friends and family, took endless selfies and settled into a rhythm that felt natural, happy and incredibly promising.

Once their two-week outing came to an end, they headed back to their work, with Abi returning to veterinary work and John going back to running his marketing agency.

