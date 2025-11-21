All new features explored as Google launches Nano Banana Pro AI image generator

A new model of Nano Banana has been launched with better features for image creation (Image via Getty)

Google has recently introduced its new model, Nano Banana Pro, on November 21, 2025. The launch arrives a few months after the release of Nano Banana, which gained recognition as one of the best image models.

The latest model is now available on the Gemini app and can be accessed by users of Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra, as revealed on Gemini’s official website.

People can now edit the pictures with better control over the camera and lighting.

Apart from these, multiple snaps can be mixed together to make mockups. The same feature will help to design posters with improved text and build diagrams.

The resizing option is also being provided for the picture, depending on the platform where the photo needs to be used.

According to TechCrunch, users with the free subscription can generate limited images, following which the original Nano Banana model will be set as the default tool.

The model is also being released on their video tool, Flow, alongside Google Slides and Vids.

Nano Banana Pro will utilize a technology called SynthID, which will facilitate watermarking and the detection of content created with AI.

C2PA content credential detection to verify the content is supposed to be added in the future, as revealed by Google.

On the other hand, Google has not disclosed any information about the limits set for AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra Subscribers, even though they will have the opportunity to generate more images using the new tool.

Nano Banana Pro will help to create better quality images: Features and other details explained

The official website of Gemini listed everything that will be a part of the new tool.

As mentioned, the editing experience in Nano Banana Pro is going to be different as it will provide more creative control.

Users can now use the camera angles to get the best view and make the subject pop on screen.

Moreover, people can change the overall look of the picture by applying the color or something else from another photo.

Due to the feature of resizing, the important details from a picture won’t be removed by cropping.

Texts can now be created in different languages, and multiple styles and fonts are being added to the tool, bringing various options for users.

The tool will be helpful for professionals as it can generate better quality pictures, specifically in 2K and 4K, as stated by TechCrunch.

However, the image generation at a higher quality will cost more compared to the original. While the 2K images are priced at $0.139, the 4K pictures will be available at $0.24.

The process of generating these pictures is going to be slower. A total of 14 objects can be blended in a picture.

Nano Banana Pro can be accessed by going to the tools menu and selecting Create Images. The users then need to choose Thinking from the model menu, following which they can add a picture and start editing.

Gemini’s official website has also advised providing more details in the prompts for better results. The new tool has been launched in all the countries where the Gemini app is available for use.