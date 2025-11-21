Physical: Asia: What Team Mongolia has been up to since the finale?

Team Mongolia from Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram@b.orkhonbayar)

Physical: Asia aired its final episode on November 18, 2025.

The Netflix fitness reality show enjoyed significant commercial success.

According to a report by Ten Asia on November 19, 2025, the show garnered 2.5 million views and ranked eighth among global non-English television shows.

Physical: Asia also remained on the global Top 10 shows list on Netflix for three consecutive weeks.

The show featured athletes from eight different countries who competed with one another in a series of challenges that assessed their strength, agility, endurance, balance, willpower and strategy.

Although Team Mongolia lost to Team Korea in the finals, their performance throughout the competition was highly praised by the audience.

Physical: Asia: Catching up with the show's runner-up, Team Mongolia







Team Mongolia has created a lot of buzz not only with the international audience but within their own country.

As reported by TenAsia on November 19, 2025, the Mongolian media praised the show for spotlighting Mongol’s traditional wrestling across the world. The general public in Mongolia also showed support for Physical: Asia via social media.

Here is what Team Mongolia is doing after the finals.

Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan







The captain of Team Mongolia was Mongolian Bokh wrestler, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan. For those unversed, Bokh is a traditional wrestling style in Mongolia, where players engage in wrestling without touching the ground with anything other than their feet or palms.

Bayarsaikhan began wrestling at the age of 16 and won several national championships.

His personal Instagram account provides a glimpse into his recent activities.

He shared a message for his co-contestant in the show, Robert Whittaker. He also reshared the congratulatory message from the President of Mongolia for the team on his Instagram stories.

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu







Baatarkhuu is one of the most promising MMA fighters from Mongolia. He also won the inaugural season of the reality show "Road to ONE:Mongolia."

He is quite active on Instagram, where he frequently posts about the show and shares some of its behind-the-scenes moments.

Baatarkhuu posted a lengthy message thanking the show, making him a recognized figure not just in Mongolia but across the globe.

He also mentioned that he is currently preparing for a big fight.

Dulguun Enkhbat







Enkhbat is a basketball player who plays for the Mongolian 3x3 national team.

He also shared a lot about his journey in Physical: Asia on his Instagram account. After the finals, he also posted a lengthy message on Instagram praising the show and expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to showcase Mongolian heritage on the show.

Khandsuren Gantogtokh







Gantogtokh is a volleyball player who has been competing on Mongolia’s national team since 2015.

She also shared a post on Instagram thanking the show and the audience.

She is also seen modelling for a brand named Gobi Cashmere.

Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan







Amarsaikhan is a skilled judoka. She has won several medals for her country, including a silver medal at the 2024 Asian Championship. She also has a personal Instagram account where she shares her journey at Physical: Asia. She posted a picture of her bust from a show, reminiscing about her time there. She is also a model for the Gobi Cashmere brand.

Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir







Lkhagva-Ochir is an actor and a contortionist. He has performed at several acclaimed events across the globe and won a medal at the 12th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in the Men’s Fitness Physique - Open Category. He, too, shares a lot about his life and his time at the show.

He is organising a Headstand and Contortion retreat in February in Thailand.

