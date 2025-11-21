Physical: Asia finale controversy intensifies as Mongolia’s team head denies bias claims and calls for an end to cross-border attacks on Korea and Netflix

Physical: Asia Team Mongolia (Image via Instagram/@dulguun.spark)

The finale of Netflix’s Physical: Asia concluded with South Korea winning the series, while Mongolia and Japan placed second and third, respectively.

Following the conclusion, controversy arose regarding alleged “biased broadcasting” in favor of the Korean team.

Dulguun Enkhtsogt, head of the agency representing Mongolian athletes, addressed these claims in a detailed Instagram post on November 20, directly refuting the allegations.

In his post, Enkhtsogt emphasized the importance of respectful discourse and cautioned against attacking Netflix and other teams.

Mongolia’s team head's statement addressed the perceived favoritism and offered context regarding the competition and the performance of the teams.

Mongolian representative’s statement on biased allegations on Physical: Asia

Dulguun Enkhtsogt posted a message expressing gratitude to those providing "sincere support" to the Mongolian team. He also emphasized the importance of being mindful about how comments or posts are perceived by both the organizers and athletes from other countries, urging supporters to consider the impact of their words and the context in which they are shared. He added,

"It is unacceptable to even cross the border and start a fight and attack Netflix and the competing teams with words."

He explained that organizers with a long-term vision of turning Physical: Asia into a Netflix "Olympics" would not favor their own country’s team, citing the risks and strict regulations involved.

He also noted that the Korean team had previous experience from seasons one and two, and that the mentality of the host country could create a natural advantage, as confirmed by the Mongolian 3x3 national girls’ team earlier in the year.

Mongolia’s team head added that the Korean team faced pressure from multiple directions, needing to win as hosts while also knowing that a win could provoke jealousy.

He concluded that despite these dynamics, Mongolia gained significant recognition and value from the show and that supporters should refrain from slander against Netflix or Korean athletes. He ended with a reminder:

"Therefore, Mongolians, if you really want to relieve your stress and nerves, please keep your words of slander against Netflix and Korean athletes to yourself and practice your favorite sport."

Enkhtsogt extended warm congratulations on the 35th anniversary of the "establishment of diplomatic relations" between Mongolia and the Republic of Korea.

Final Quest: Overview of the concluding matches

The Physical: Asia finale, called the Final Quest, was a three-event showdown in which teams of six athletes competed. The team that won two out of three games became the series champion.

The three games included the Wall-Pushing Match, Iron Ball Dragging Match and Infinite Tail Tag Match.

In the first game, the Wall-Pushing Match, the results were as follows: Round 1 – Mongolia, Round 2 – Korea, Round 3 – Korea.

In the second game, the Iron Ball Dragging Match, both teams passed all five rounds, requiring a tie-breaker, which Team Korea won. The Infinite Tail Tag Match was not played as Korea had already secured two victories.

Team outcomes and participants

Team Korea was declared the winner of Physical: Asia, earning the grand prize of one billion won ($700,000). The winning team included Kim Dong-hyun, Kim Min-jae, Jang Eun-sil, Amotti, Choi Seung-yeon, and Yun Sung-bin.

Team Mongolia, which finished in the runner-up position, consisted of Dulguun Enkhbat, Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, Orkhonbayar “Bökh” Bayarsaikhan, Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan and Khandsuren Gantogtokh.

The final part of the competition for this season took place on November 18.

Stay tuned for more updates.