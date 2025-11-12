"Has my heart": Physical: Asia fans rally behind Team Mongolia as they aim for Quest 5

Team Mongolia in Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@ochir_ub)

Physical: Asia returned with a new batch of episodes on November 11, 2025, during which four teams advanced to Quest 4 and two got eliminated.

The four countries that reached the Top 4 were Mongolia, Australia, Japan, and Korea. Turkey and the Philippines were sent packing after they failed to outperform their opponents in the challenges in Quest 3.

In episode 9, titled Inescapable Hell, Team Japan earned a massive advantage after winning a challenge, which secured their spots in Quest 5.

Meanwhile, the remaining three countries faced off in a Death Match to avoid elimination. The results of the match will be announced next week when new episodes are released.

One of the unsafe teams, vying for safety, was Team Mongolia. Physical: Asia fans rallied behind the team, hoping they would survive the elimination challenge and reach the finals.

Viewers took to X to praise Team Mongolia’s performance throughout Quests 3 and 4, noting that the athletes demonstrated their skills and prowess well.

Consequently, Physical: Asia fans hoped Team Mongolia would not be the one going home at the end of the Death Match.

“Anyone else rooting for Mongolia? I love the girls in all teams (my beautiful bad4ss Queens) but Mongolia as a team has my heart for now,” a netizen commented.

Physical: Asia viewers appreciated the Mongolian athletes’ performance and sportsmanship throughout the series.

“I’m so rooting for team Mongolia, from others teaming up against them cause they were the underdogs to now being among the top 4 is amazing…regardless of placement, they’ve made their country’s name reach international attention,” a fan wrote.

“spoiler physical asia i am now rooting for mongolia. Theyre just chilling and just minding their own business. Never had any bad blood to any teams nor have favored any of them. Also how they pick their team is reallyy smart,” another one commented.

“Now that PH is out I'm rooting for Mongolia now. They definitely have that Genghis Khan spirit running thru them,” an X user reacted.

Other Physical: Asia fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Watched Physical 100 Asia today new episodes. I lowkey didn't expected Team Turkey to get eliminated already....I'm cheering on for Mongolia as a fellow SEA. We gotta enter at least finals,” a person wrote.

“Please team Mongolia, don’t lose this round I’m so rooting for y’all Wish the fighter was left for this round too but I trust my girl,” another netizen commented.

“i love team mongolia so bad i’m sincerely rooting for their win,” a fan posted.

How did Team Mongolia fare in Quest 3 of Physical: Asia?

Quest 3 comprised four games that teams had to win to earn points and evade elimination. The team with the lowest score would be sent home.

In Quest 3 of Physical: Asia, Team Mongolia faced Turkey and Japan. In the first game, the ZigZag Hurdle Match, Team Mongolia sent Khandsuren and Dulguun to represent them.

However, despite their efforts, they finished third, earning only one point for their country.

In the second game, the Totem Pole Match, from Mongolia came MMA fighter Enkh-orgil and national team judoka Adiyasuren.

The duo outlasted their competitors and set a record by holding the poles for 41 minutes and 39 seconds.

For the third match, Last One Hanging Game, Lkhagva-Ochir came from Team Mongolia.

As a circus artist, he believed he could outlast his opponents in the rings and give his country a significant lead in the game, which he did.

Mongolia won the third round as well, adding three more points to their total.

In the last round, Sack Toss, Mongolia’s captain, Orkhonbayar, participated and helped his team finish Quest 3 as the table-toppers.

Stay tuned for more updates.