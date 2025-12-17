Physical: Asia star Amotti to lead Lululemon training ground event in Singapore

Amotti aka Kim Jae-Hong (Image via Getty)

Physical: Asia star Amotti, also known as Kim Jae-hong, is set to lead a headline “Train with Amotti” session at the Lululemon Training Ground event in Singapore, a one-day training experience scheduled for January 24, 2026, at CQ @ Clarke Quay.

The pop-up will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and feature a full slate of curated workouts, with Amotti positioned as the marquee instructor for the Canadian athleisure brand’s Singapore activation.

Lululemon Training Ground is billed as an exclusive, single-day event built around group training sessions ranging from sprint work to high-intensity circuits and endurance challenges under the brand’s banner.

Alongside the Physical: Asia athlete, the event will feature regional trainers and Lululemon ambassadors from partnering studios.

The announced programme includes Strength and Stride with Samuel Lim and Jess Arrowsmith, REVL Team Sweat with Syam from Revl Singapore, Ignite and Unite with Division Athletics’ Alicia Teng and Lululemon ambassador Gino Morales, and Breakthrough with MVRCK.

Physical: Asia star Amotti’s return to Singapore







Amotti’s role at Lululemon Training Ground follows a series of high-profile appearances that have linked him to Singapore’s fitness scene.

The South Korean CrossFit athlete and YouTuber first drew wide attention by winning Netflix reality fitness competition Physical: 100 Season 2 – Underground in 2024, a victory that boosted his profile across Asia.

He later joined the cast of Physical: Asia, competing as part of Team Korea and further cementing his status as a standout figure from the Physical: Asia franchise.

His connection to Singapore intensified in 2025, when he travelled to the city-state for AIA Hyrox Singapore 2025. At that event, he competed in the mixed doubles category with fellow Physical: Asia teammate and CrossFit athlete Choi Seung-yeon.

Their appearance brought fans of Physical: Asia to the live endurance race, where Amotti and Choi represented the same team dynamic viewers had seen on-screen.

Following that two-day Hyrox event, Amotti briefly left Singapore, but the Lululemon Training Ground booking ensures his return in early 2026 as a visiting instructor rather than a race participant.

The Physical: Asia star’s collaboration with Lululemon predates the Singapore pop-up. He has served as a Lululemon ambassador and was featured in the brand’s “Together We Grow” campaign, which presented him in the context of everyday performance and well-being rather than only competition.

Event materials for Lululemon Training Ground emphasize that he will be “guiding you through the workout,” reflecting a coaching role aimed at participants across varying fitness levels.

Promotional copy underscores that the Train with Amotti segment is not intended as a solitary effort but as a collective session calibrated to “naturally push you to do more than you would on your own.”

Within the Physical: Asia universe, Amotti’s résumé includes both his Physical: 100 Season 2 title and his membership on the Korea team that won Physical: Asia, credentials commonly paired with his Lululemon ambassadorship in media write-ups.

Those achievements frame his Singapore appearance as an opportunity for fans of Physical: Asia to engage directly with a competitor known from the Netflix series, while also giving Lululemon a recognizable face for its Training Ground brand extension.

Physical: Asia, fandom, and event access in Singapore

For viewers of Physical: Asia, Amotti’s Singapore stop represents a chance to move from watching the show to participating in a related live experience.

Coverage of the event invites fans who “can’t get enough” of the Physical: Asia breakout to sign up for the class, with some outlets referring to him as a “muscled powerhouse” and noting that he will be “coming down to Singapore in the flesh” to conduct the session.

The Train with Amotti class is described as the highlight of the Lululemon Training Ground schedule, positioning the Physical: Asia athlete as the primary draw among an otherwise local and regional instructor lineup.

The full Lululemon Training Ground schedule for Singapore groups trains with Amotti, with other formats under a single-day timetable from morning to late afternoon.

While exact class times have been detailed for some announcements—one schedule lists Amotti’s slot from 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.—the overall framing remains consistent: a sequence of back-to-back group sessions that encompass beginner-friendly options, sprint challenges, and high-intensity circuits.

Participants are encouraged to register early during December interest periods to secure discounted pricing and priority booking, with general admission tickets opening in the final days of the month once early-bird windows close.

On the ground at CQ @ Clarke Quay, the Lululemon Training Ground event in Singapore will function as both a training hub and a branded experience.

Attendees will be able to purchase or preview Lululemon apparel, access customization services, and rotate through classes, including those led by Physical: Asia’s Amotti.

For the Canadian athleisure label, the event extends its Training Ground concept into Southeast Asia while tying it directly to a Netflix reality competition star whose reputation was built through Physical: 100 Season 2 – Underground and Physical: Asia.

In this context, Physical: Asia and Lululemon intersect through a single date: January 24, 2026, when Kim Jae-hong—better known as Amotti—will return to Singapore to lead a group workout that links his Netflix fame, his ambassador role, and the brand’s Training Ground initiative in one Singapore-based event.

