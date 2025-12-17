Parmi speaks out after heartbreaking altar rejection on Love Is Blind Italy

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Is Blind: Italy returned with its wedding episodes, where couples had to make their final choice at the altar. Most notably, Gergana's decision to reject Parmi at their wedding was one of the moments that people talked about the most.

This choice followed several weeks of talks about their relationship, during which Gergana's family even brought up their concerns before the wedding. The viewers had their eyes on the duo, who had connected in the pods, as they took the last step of the experiment, but didn’t get married.

Once the episode was available on Netflix, the public's reaction was mostly about Gergana's decision and Parmi's reaction. Some audiences wondered about how much the family's pressure influenced, while others were talking about the way that moment was filmed.

Parmi, however, took the stage and made a public declaration about the episode, their relationship, and the online reaction they received. His communication was mainly about the time they had together and how the public's reaction after the show aired influenced him.

The announcement gave background to their time with one another and urged the audience to think about the parts of the episodes that are not shown.

What followed is a brief reminder of the wedding scene and what Parmi later said about Gergana and their journey on Love Is Blind: ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Italy.

What happened between Gergana and Parmi on Love Is Blind: Italy

Gergana and Parmi met through the pods on Love Is Blind: Italy, where they formed a connection without seeing each other. After getting engaged, they continued their relationship outside the pods and prepared for marriage.

During this time, Gergana introduced Parmi to her family, whose reactions raised questions about compatibility and long-term plans. These conversations were shown as part of the episodes leading up to the wedding.

At the altar, Gergana chose not to move forward with the marriage. The moment marked the end of their relationship within the experiment. Following the episode's release, viewers shared mixed reactions online, with some focusing on Gergana’s choice and others on how the situation was portrayed.

Afterward, Parmi addressed the situation directly. In his statement, he said,

“I know this episode touched a lot of chords and I understand the strong emotions it could have sparked.” He also acknowledged viewer reactions, explaining that “when you get attached to a story it’s normal to react, even with pain or disappointment.”

His comments aimed to explain the situation from his perspective after the wedding episode aired.



Parmi’s statement after the altar decision in Love​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Is Blind: Italy

Parmi used his statement to speak about Gergana and the response to her decision. He asked viewers to consider the people involved rather than only the scene shown on television.

“What I ask you, however, is to remember that behind that moment there are two real people,” he wrote.

He also addressed how Gergana’s decision should be understood. According to Parmi, “Gergana did not act coldly or malice, but with great effort and honesty towards herself and towards me.”

He described their relationship during the show as genuine and respectful, despite the outcome at the altar.

Parmi continued by discussing the overall experience, saying, “Our journey was real, deep and respectful from beginning to end.” He added that difficult choices should not lead to negative reactions, stating that “even when the choices hurt, they deserve understanding, not hatred.”

In closing, he asked for empathy from viewers, both for himself and for Gergana. He explained that not everything is visible in the final edit, writing that he hoped people could consider “everything that is not seen in a few minutes of television.”

Stay tuned for more updates.