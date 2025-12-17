Love Is Blind: Italy: Karen’s son plays a key role in her wedding to Nicola

Love Is Blind pods (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy featured Karen and Nicola’s wedding day in episode 9 of the Netflix series. The episode followed the couple as they got ready for their wedding and talked about their time in the social experiment.

Karen and Nicola met in the pods, built a connection, and decided to move forward without seeing each other. Throughout the season, they went through the engagement, met each other’s families, and lived together before making their final choice at the altar.

The episode showed moments before the wedding, including time spent with family and close friends. Karen was joined by her son, Nicolas, and her ex-mother-in-law, Patrizia. Nicola spent time with his best woman, Francesca. Both spoke about how the experience had gone and what it meant to them, with Karen stressing how important a role her son played in the union.

The wedding ceremony included other participants from the experiment, along with friends and family members. Karen and Nicola exchanged vows and rings and were then declared married.

The episode ended with scenes from the wedding celebration and comments from the couple and their families. The wedding marked the end of their journey on the show and showed the result of the Italian version of the experiment.

Karen reflects on her journey and family support in Love Is Blind: Italy

On her wedding day, Karen spoke about her relationship with Nicola and how it developed during the experiment. She​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ mentioned that the choice was only between him and no one and revealed that she hadn't foreseen their bond going that far.

Karen pointed out how significant those people were who stood by her through the journey, particularly her ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌family.

She said, “Nicolas is my son, my life revolves around him. He’s my universe.”

Karen also spoke about her relationship with her ex-mother-in-law and added,

“Patrizia is my ex-mother-in-law. She’s the kind of woman I want to become one day.”

Both Nicolas and Patrizia were present as she got ready for the ceremony.

Karen later spoke about Nicola and the changes she noticed in him during the experiment. She shared her thoughts on how their connection grew from conversations in the pods to planning a future together.

When asked at the altar if she would marry Nicola, Karen answered with a clear yes and said, “You’ve always been the only one for me. I love you. I will choose you every day, forever.” Her response confirmed her decision to continue the relationship beyond the show.

Nicola’s decision and the wedding outcome in Love Is Blind: Italy

Nicola also reflected on his experience during the episode and spoke about how far the couple had come.

As​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ he was preparing, his best woman, Francesca, came to him and gave her support before the ceremony. Francesca promised that she would be by his side, no matter what the result was.

At the wedding, Nicola saw Karen reciting her vows. Then, the two of them put the rings on each other's fingers in front of the guests. After the officiant had finished the ceremony, they were recognized as husband and wife.

A few members of the pod group were present at the wedding, together with their families.

After the wedding, Karen and Nicola came out together and made it known that they were a new couple. Karen said,

“We have tied the knot! With the ring and everything!”

The party went on with music and dancing at the reception. Karen also took the opportunity to introduce her son to Nicola's family during the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌event.

Nicola’s mother, Luisa, reflected on the speed of the experience and said, “When I think back about two or three months ago, I just didn’t think something like this could happen so quickly.”

The episode concluded with the couple stating that, for them, love was blind. Fans can stream Love Is Blind: Italy on Netflix to follow their full journey.

