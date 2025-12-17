Holiday Baking Championship season 12: Who are the remaining bakers?

Holiday Baking Championship season 12 (Image via FoodNetwork)

Season 12 of Holiday Baking Championship is heading into its finale, scheduled to air on December 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network.

As of episode 7, six bakers remain in the competition. From Team Naughty, the remaining bakers are Nico Alkalay, Tarek Husseini, Charles Zimmerman, and Chase Maus. Team Nice has one remaining baker, Ashleigh Wright.

These bakers will compete individually in the finale for the title of Holiday Baking Champion and the $25,000 prize. The final episode includes three challenges where both “naughty” and “nice” themed desserts will be evaluated.

Meet the remaining bakers of the Holiday Baking Championship season 12

Challenges before the Finale

Episode 7 of Holiday Baking Championship Season 12 marked the start of individual competition.

The six remaining bakers: Ashleigh Wright, Charles Zimmerman, Tarek Husseini, Chase Maus, Nico Alkalay, and Jean Carlos - first completed a preheat challenge, transforming classic desserts into holiday-themed creations.

Ashleigh​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Wright secured the preheat, giving her a benefit in the main heat with which she could affect the other bakers' dessert assignments.

‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌The competitors prepared holiday treats from the past and resorted to vintage ingredients such as gelatin and canned fruits.

Judges Nancy Fuller, Kardea Brown, and guest judge Stephanie Boswell scored the works on the basis of their technical execution, flavor, and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌presentation.

Five contestants - Ashleigh Wright, Charles Zimmerman, Tarek Husseini, Chase Maus, and Nico Alkalay - went to the final round; Jean Carlos was shut ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌out. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

The remaining bakers now move forward to the final episode, with multiple challenges determining the season winner.

About Holiday Baking Championship

Holiday‏‌‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Baking Championship is a competitive reality show airing on Food Network. In its 12th season, the show features bakers from across the United States who compete in challenges every week to demonstrate their baking skills and inventiveness.

Every week, the contestants have to compete in the preheat and main heat challenges, and a baker from each episode is at least sent home.

The people who win the top prizes are given $25,000, a feature in Food Network Magazine, and the title of Holiday Baking Champion.

The contest is under the charge of Host Jesse Palmer who gives the instructions and announces the results, while judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Kardea Brown assess the bakers' ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌work.

Guest judges are there sometimes for certain episodes - semifinals, and the finale, among others. Season 12 was launched on November 3, 2025, and is on for eight episodes, each of which is approximately one hour ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌long.

Hosts and judges

Jesse​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Palmer hosts Holiday Baking Championship. Season 12 panel of judges consist of Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller, and Kardea Brown. In addition, guest judges appear at various episodes, including the finale.

Judges score each dessert through the lens of technical execution, presentation, and conformity to the challenge, hence they make the call on which bakers go forward and which get ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌eliminated.

Finale schedule and viewing options

The Season 12 finale will air on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on Food Network and is also available for streaming on the Food Network GO app, Hulu, HBO Max, and other streaming platforms.

Viewers without cable can access the episode through Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Philo, or other live streaming services.

Free trials on platforms such as Philo, Discovery+, YouTube TV, or Hulu+ can also provide access to the finale. Roku users can stream episodes with ads for free.

In the finale, the remaining bakers will complete three challenges. The preheat challenge involves creating “naughty” themed desserts, while the elimination challenge requires “nice” themed hot cocoa desserts.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ final bake will have the bakers creating a large-scale cake that visually depicts contrasting themes of the naughtiness and niceness.

Nancy Fuller, Kardea Brown, and guest judge Zac Young will look over the works, deliberate and pick the ultimate ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌victor.

Stay tuned for more updates.