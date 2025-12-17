Robyn Brown of Physical: Asia earns SEA Games Silver in women's 400m hurdles

Robyn Brown of the Philippines (Image via Getty)

Robyn Brown of Physical: Asia earned the silver medal in the women’s 400m hurdles at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games, clocking 57.50 seconds for the Philippines behind Vietnam’s Quách Thị Lan and ahead of fellow Filipina Lauren Hoffman.

The Physical: Asia hurdler matched her silver from the 2023 SEA Games, keeping up her podium run in that race - this time competing for the Philippines at another major meet just months later.

Physical: Asia and the SEA Games race







In Thailand at the 2025 SEA Games, during the women’s 400m hurdles showdown, Robyn Brown came in second - clocking 57.50 seconds - and grabbed a silver for the Philippines.

She teamed up with Lauren Hoffman, who grabbed bronze in 57.75, to lock down two out of three podium places for their nation. Gold went to Vietnam’s Quách Thị Lan, who won the race in 56.82 seconds.​

Brown’s result continued a pattern of SEA Games success. In the 2023 SEA Games, she also took silver in the women’s 400m hurdles and another silver as part of the Philippines’ women’s 4x400m relay.

Her 2025 run put her back near the region’s best - proof of the strength that once lifted her to national highs, then continental glory. Lauren Hoffman’s bronze in 2025 added to her résumé as a 400m hurdler who had represented the Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics.​

The 2025 SEA Games field in the women’s 400m hurdles included Brown, Hoffman, Quách Thị Lan, Thailand’s Arisa Weruwanarak, and Malaysia’s Goh Mandy Li. With Brown and Hoffman finishing second and third, the Philippines left the final with two medals, though both athletes finished behind Quách’s winning mark.

In other women’s sprint events at the same Games, the Philippines also earned a bronze in the 4x100m relay with Jessica Laurence, Lianne Pama, Zion Nelson, and Kristina Knott, who finished third in 43.97 seconds behind Thailand and Vietnam.​

Physical: Asia, Robyn Brown's profile, and past results

Robyn Lauren Crisostomo Brown is a Filipino-American 400m hurdler who competes internationally for the Philippines. She once grabbed bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles during the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

Then again, he took another one in 2021 - this time around in Vietnam. Over at the 2023 games in Cambodia, things shifted - she walked away with silver instead. On top of that, she crushed a decades-old national mark set by Elma Muros‑Posadas back in her prime.

Later in 2023, Brown took gold in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, ending a Philippine gold medal drought at that meet dating back to 2009.​

Physical: Asia introduced Brown to a wider streaming audience as part of the Philippine team on the Netflix competition, where she appeared as a national-team hurdler stepping into a multi-event physical contest.

Coverage around her SEA Games performance highlighted that she was “part of the Philippine team in the Netflix show Physical: Asia,” linking her television role and her track credentials.

Broadcast segments and social clips around SEA Games 2025 also described her as a “Physical: Asia” star and noted that she was competing again “for the Philippines on a different stage,” this time back on the track in her specialist event.​

Physical: Asia links and athlete reception

After her 2025 SEA Games race, Philippine coverage underscored the crossover between Brown’s Physical: Asia exposure and her track success.

One sports clip described her as “Physical: Asia star Robyn Brown” when interviewing and reporting on her silver medal in the women’s 400m hurdles at SEA Games 2025.

Interviews around the competition had her recounting her Physical: Asia experience and how it differed from racing a 400m hurdles final.​

Brown’s broader athletics career is grounded in a family background of medical professionals, with an American father and Filipino mother, and a collegiate résumé that includes Mt. San Antonio College in California.

With the 2025 SEA Games completed, Brown joins a small group of athletes who have successfully balanced mainstream exposure through Physical: Asia with continued results in elite competition.

