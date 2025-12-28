7 best Home Depot gifts to give your loved ones on New Year 2026

A customer enters a Home Depot store on February 25, 2025 in San Rafael, California. Home improvement retailer Home Depot reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings with revenue of $39.70 billion compared to analyst expectations of $39.12 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

With the New Year 2026 just around the corner, many people look for useful and meaningful gifts to give to their loved ones. Home Depot offers a vast selection of items suitable for everyday life, hobbies, and personal use. These include options such as decorations, kitchen gadgets, storage ideas and more. Below is a handpicked list of seven popular gift ideas from Home Depot to give you some inspiration.

7 best Home Depot gifts to give on New Year 2026

Here are the seven best Home Depot gifts to give your loved ones on New Year 2026.

1. Sweetwater White Indoor Outdoor All Cedar Wooden Playhouse

This cedar playhouse, made of wood, works well both indoors and outdoors. It provides kids with a space to imagine and have fun. It comes with play accessories, including a sink, stove, a pot and pan set, a phone and even a working doorbell. The playhouse is built to last and comes with a five-year warranty. It's a durable option to add to a playroom or a backyard.

2. 9 in. Black Indoor Jellyfish Table Lamp with RGB LED

This special lamp adds an ocean-themed vibe to any space. The jellyfish lamp features realistic-looking jellyfish that float in a soft, flowing motion, illuminated by LED lights that change colors. A projector also creates calming water wave patterns on the ceiling or walls. It works well in bedrooms, nurseries or any relaxing areas, helping to ease stress or promote better sleep.

3. Red Christmas Ornament Storage Box with 3 Drawers (Holds 72 Ornaments)

This storage box helps you organize and protect your holiday decorations with ease. It features three drawers that can store up to 72 ornaments, 24 in each tray, separated by dividers to prevent breakage. You can remove the trays when decorating, and the clear ID window on the front makes it easy to see what’s inside. Made with a red fabric covering and sturdy carrying handles, this design keeps your ornaments safe and looking great for years.

4. NeverClog 24oz Cold Press Juicer

This juicer works well to juice a variety of ingredients without interruption. Users can set the pulp amount as they like. It comes with a 24-ounce jug for juice and a 36-ounce pulp container, which is helpful when making larger servings. Its small size makes cleaning simple. It also runs, making it easy to fit into homes that prioritize having fresh juice every day.

5. Round Natural Water Hyacinth Decorative Baskets (Set of 2)

These two handmade baskets use natural water hyacinth paired with soft white tassels and wool pompoms. The bigger basket stands at 12.6 inches tall and has a diameter of 15.75 inches, while the smaller one is 8.7 inches tall with an 11.8-inch diameter. You can use these flexible baskets in bedrooms, playrooms, or living rooms. They keep things tidy and bring a fun, decorative touch to your space.

6. Multi-Stained Glass Birds on a Wire Window Panel

This window panel features 162 hand-cut glass pieces and 15 cabochons shaped like birds, all set on a wire. The textured glass background helps keep things private while still letting light shine through, creating a vibrant display when sunlight streams in. This design adds a fun and creative touch to any window or home decoration.

7. Junior Vintage Gumball Bank Machine

The Junior Vintage Gumball Bank Machine is an old-fashioned, shabby dispenser designed to store gumballs, candy, or nuts that are 0.6 inches in diameter. It can be programmed to use or not use coins, and any coin can be added, making it versatile.

These are the best holiday gifts to give your friends and family.