Is there a post-credits scene in Wicked: For Good? Details analyzed

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Universal Pictures)

Wicked: For Good arrived in theatres on November 21, 2025, as the second and final instalment in the film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical. Directed by Jon M. Chu, it adapts Act II of the 2003 stage production, inspired by Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, which reimagines L. Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz.

The first film, Wicked, released in 2024, followed green-skinned outcast Elphaba and popular Glinda from rivals to friends at Shiz University, climaxing with Elphaba's dramatic flight from the Wizard's grasp.

There are no post-credits or mid-credits scenes in Wicked: For Good.

The story resumes with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in hiding as the Wicked Witch of the West- battling the Wizard's oppressive rule. Glinda (Ariana Grande) - now a celebrated figure who navigates her loyalty to the regime and her enduring bond with Elphaba.

Running 137 minutes, the film weaves themes of friendship, betrayal and self-discovery through songs like For Good and No Good Deed. New additions include No Place Like Home and The Girl in the Bubble.

Returning cast includes Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Marissa Bode as Nessarose and Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Pfannee and ShenShen. Colman Domingo voices the Cowardly Lion while Alisha Weir cameo as Dorothy.

Wicked: For Good ends with no post-credits: Will there be Wicked 3?

Erivo and Grande's vocal chemistry drives the emotional core, with Goldblum's eccentric Wizard providing comic relief. Filming wrapped on both parts in 2024, following SAG-AFTRA delays, ensuring the full musical arc remained intact. On Wicked 3, nothing is confirmed yet.

“This is the end of an era, but you never know," Jon M. Chu told Us Weekly. ... "People want that, but they have to see movie two first. Maybe the audience could tell us.”

Schwartz and Holzman discussed expansions in 2024, though not titled Part 3, and demand will decide if it happens.

Credits roll straight through the finale, featuring the cast, crew, including producer Marc Platt and a score that blends original tunes with nods to the 1939 Wizard of Oz, set in green and pink tones. It's a clean close, matching the musical's two-act design.

This aligns with the film's goal: a self-contained wrap-up of Elphaba and Glinda's arc, free from Marvel-style hooks.

Wicked: For Good plot explored

The plot unfolds as Elphaba leads an underground resistance against the Wizard's animal oppression and propaganda. Labelled wicked, she frees caged creatures, clashing with Glinda's rise as Oz's symbol of goodness. Fiyero, now guard captain, leads her hunt but doubts the narrative, straining his engagement to Glinda.

Nessarose's tyrannical rule in Munchkinland crumbles when Elphaba's spell to save Boq, after he tries to kill her, turns him into the Tin Man and creates the Scarecrow from a guard's uniform.

A cyclone orchestrated by Madame Morrible's weather control brings Dorothy to Oz, prompting the Wizard to send her group after Elphaba's broom.

In the end, Glinda confronts the Wizard, banishes him from Oz, and arrests Morrible for her crimes, including the cyclone that killed Nessarose. Crowds celebrate the "Wicked Witch's" demise with "No One Mourns the Wicked," as Elphaba reunites with Fiyero in secret.

They flee together into hiding, leaving Glinda to rule with quiet regret, forever changed. The film closes on their separation- a bittersweet nod to Oz's rewritten history.

Watch Wicked: For Good in theatres now. Streaming hits Peacock in early 2026.

