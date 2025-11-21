Normani teams up with SHEIN to launch her new fashion line, NORMANI

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Normani attends the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood)

Normani has launched her eponymous fashion brand in collaboration with SHEIN. The Motivation crooner revealed that the collection is inspired by Y2K and 90s fashion, featuring a lot of browns and earthy tones.

The former Fifth Harmony member, who released her Dopamine album in June 2024, shared with US Weekly that SHEIN gave her as much creative freedom as possible and allowed her to create a collection that is authentic to her:

"SHEIN allowed me the opportunity to be as involved and as creative as possible. I really just wanted to have this collection represent what Normani stands for, and things that I just naturally gravitate towards and would typically wear day to day. I’m really proud of this collection.”

Normani had affordability in mind while designing the collection. She said,

"I wanted to make sure that it was affordable for my fans, especially considering everything going on and taking place in the world today. I wanted to create a luxury, but affordable brand.”

The NORMANI collection on SHEIN features tailored crop jackets, two-piece suit sets, spring-summer dresses, slinky cutouts, twist-front halter neck dresses, mesh tops, leather bodycon dresses and knitted lace dresses, all available for a range of prices from $8.09 to $40.

More details on Normani’s new fashion label

The collection is described as inclusive for all body types, shapes and sizes. Normani has credited her mother, Andrea Hamilton, for inspiring her sense of style as she watched her do her hair and makeup as a child.

"Really had my mom to look up to. I would definitely say, obviously in my career, [my style] has evolved a lot. I think that, honestly, lends itself to experience. Me evolving as a woman and not being afraid to try different things. I think that I always give myself and allow myself the opportunity to just kind of play and experiment.”

Normani described her style as “risk-taking,” “elegant” and “refined.” She explained to Essence how her style had evolved over the past few years.

“I still love to show my silhouette, but in a different way than I have before," she said. "My style has evolved to be more sophisticated—still feminine, still sexy, but elevated.” Specifically, “the brown lip liner—that Mary J. look—that’s my go-to. My look isn’t complete without it. Sometimes less is more."

The NORMANI SHEIN collection is available for exclusive shopping on SHEIN.