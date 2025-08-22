What happened when Normani went up against Michelle Buteau in Celebrity Family Feud? Details explored

Team Normani from Celebrity Family Feud season 11 episode 7 (Image via Instagram/@familyfeudabc)

Episode 7 of Celebrity Family Feud season 11 was released on August 21, 2025. It saw Fifth Harmony member and singer, Normani, going against stand-up comedian and TV host, Michelle Buteau. The episode also had actor and comedian Andy Richter going up against actor Jason Ritter.

A clip from the episode was put out on Family Feud's official YouTube channel on August 21, 2025. It saw Normani and Michelle's respective families battling it out in a round. Steve, the iconic host, asked them a question that worked in favour of Michelle's team.

They guessed five of the six answers correctly, while Normani's team didn't get any right, making Michelle's team win by a landslide.

What went down during the Celebrity Family Feud episode of Normani and Michelle Buteau?

In the said clip, Steve called Gijs from Michelle's team and Barbara from Normani's team to play the one-on-one. There were six answers on the board, which were the words used by the majority of the 100 women they asked the question.

"When you picture the man of your dreams, he's holding what?" was the question.

Barbara pressed the buzzer first, so she got to answer the question first. She said, "his private," an answer that got the audience hooting and laughing. Normani hid her face with her hands as well. Steve walked up to her and reminded her that Barbara was her grandma. Steve made fun of the gesture she made when she said "his private".

Unfortunately, the prompt wasn't among the six answers on the board, so Gijs got to answer next. He said, "A baby". But he, too, was wrong. So Andrea from Normani's team was chosen by Steve to answer.

She drew a blank, so Steve asked Padma from Team Michelle. Padma answered, "Flowers," and got it right. Steve let Gijs and Barbara join their families, but jokingly commented that the latter was fit to go viral.

Steve took the game to the winning team, Team Michelle. He repeated the question for Joyelle, and she said, "A big pile of money". She won a point because her answer showed up among the six slots on the screen. Steve next asked the same of Dan, who answered, "Jewelry," and he too was correct.

When Michelle was asked the same, she said, "My face". She, too, was correct, so one more point went to her team. It was Gijs' turn to answer next, and he said:

"In Holland, there's a saying, 'love goes through the stomach,' so he's holding a plate of food."

Gijs was also correct as his answer appeared on the screen. He moved on to Padma and told her she could clear the board because there was only one disclosed answer left on it out of six. She said, "Keys to a house," but it was the wrong answer, so Steve moved to Joyelle again. She said, "Weights," but she too was wrong.

Steve then asked Dan the same, and he said, "He's holding down a job". His answer was cheered by the audience and praised by his team members.

"Y'all know good and well that ought to be up there," said Steve.

When he checked the board, however, Dan's answer didn't show up, so he was wrong. Steve then moved on to Normani's team to have them guess the last undisclosed answer because Michelle's team had exhausted their three strikes of wrong answers.

Normani said, "Keys to a car," which was a wrong answer. This gave the win to Michelle's family as Normani's team only had one chance to redeem. Steve undisclosed the unguessed answer, which was "Puppy/Animal".

