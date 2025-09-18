"Bunch of morons at Disney" - Internet reacts to ABC replacing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with a rerun of 'Celebrity Family Feud'

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Jimmy Kimmel attends as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual "Power Of Love" gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

After ABC announced the indefinite cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show on Wednesday morning (September 17), its slot for the night was replaced by a rerun episode of Celebrity Family Feud - a spinoff game show that started its run on ABC in 2015.

Netizens have had a lot of opinions for the game show replacing Jimmy Kimmel Live! and have taken to X to express them.

Since Jimmy Kimmel has been cancelled, ABC is showing a rerun of Celebrity Family Feud. 😒



Bunch of morons at Disney.#JimmyKimmelLive #Disney #JimmyKimmel #FreeSpeech pic.twitter.com/zoADr31lWR — AC  (@ACinPhilly) September 18, 2025

Some of them claimed the replacement was making things worse for the network, while others found it better than Kimmel's late night show.

"ABC is really showing Celebrity Family Feud instead of Jimmy Kimmel Live? Bob Iger you really making things worse bro," - commented an X user.

"Celebrity Family Feud is going to be a better show in that Late Talk Show spot," - added another.

"Here in Fort Myers Florida celebrity family feud is airing instead of Jimmy Kimmel. Oh boy f**ked around and found out didn't he," - wrote a third one.

Others continued to poke fun at ABC's choice for Kimmel's replacement.

"ABC ran a repeat episode of Celebrity Family Feud instead of Jimmy Kimmel and it had to be a dozen times better," - replied a fourth user.

"When you’re so bad, you get replaced by reruns of Celebrity Family Feud!," - remarked a fifth one.

"Replaced by Celebrity Family Feud. The only thing more ignomineous would be reruns of Leave It To Beaver. One can only hope," - commented a sixth netizen.

For the unversed, Celebrity Family Feud is a spinoff game show hosted by Steve Harvey that started its run on ABC in 2015.

​ A special remembrance of Charlie Kirk will be played on Jimmy Kimmel's slot over the weekend

While a Celebrity Family Feud rerun might have replaced Jimmy Kimmel's late night show on Wednesday, it doesn't seem to be a permanent replacement at the time.

Sinclair, which is the biggest affiliate of ABC, has announced that Kimmel's time slot will feature a special "in remembrance" for Charlie Kirk over the coming weekend, starting this Friday (September 19), not just on ABC but all of Sinclair's stations.

In a statement released by Sinclair, its vice chairman, Jason Smith, criticized Kimmel's remarks about Charlie Kirk as "innappropriate" and "deeply insensitive". Smith further added:

"We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities. We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr’s remarks today and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks."



For the unversed, in his opening monologue on Monday night (September 15), Kimmel suggested that Kirk's killer, Tyler Robinson, was a MAGA supporter, and that the right was scoring political points off the podcaster's assassination.