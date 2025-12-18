What is Greg Biffle’s net worth? Fortune explored as company plane crashes shortly after takeoff (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

A private jet went down during landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday morning (December 18). Right away, local responders sped to the spot. Paperwork linked the plane’s registration to Greg Biffle - 55, former NASCAR driver with more than two decades in races. Even though he doesn’t race much anymore, records under review show Greg Biffle still holds ownership of the aircraft.

By 2025, Greg Biffle's total net worth hit around $30 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth - a figure largely tied to his long NASCAR career, race winnings, and sponsorship income. Lately, he showed up frequently in the ARCA Menards Series West, piloting the No. 23 and 24 Chevy SS for Sigma Performance Services.

During his track days, he raced over 515 times in 16 seasons in the top-tier NASCAR Cup Series, while also clocking 244 events across 11 years in what used to be called the Busch Series. Then there were 83 runs in seven Truck Series campaigns plus five outings in the ARCA Western division within three years.

Outside actual racing, his earnings have been supported by endorsement deals, event gigs, talking with fans face-to-face, and charity programs. Off the racetrack, Biffle's known for helping others - like when he flew his own chopper in 2024 to support areas hit by Hurricane Helene. That move got him the Myers Brothers Award from the National Motorsports Press Association, according to AP News.

What we know so far about the plane crash

People in charge are looking into the plane crash after word spread that some folks died - however, not many details have been released so far. A message posted by the local sheriff, obtained up by WSOC-TV, said there were deaths but didn’t say anything more than this.

Workers from the city and the airfield mentioned it went down near about 10:15 a.m. local time, while national flight experts arrived just before midday. Early information from the FAA points to a Cessna C550, tagged N257BW, linked to GB Aviation Leasing LLC; live tracking shows it left Statesville airport then suddenly turned back, maybe trying to land.

