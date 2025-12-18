"Two wrongs don't make a right" - Jeanie Beeman doesn't want Michelea Ponce fired after being harassed over her Charlie Kirk shirt at Target

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 14: Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are arriving in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Days after Michelea Ponce's TikTok clip berating Jeanie Beeman over her "Freedom" t-shirt went viral, the latter set an example of grace by emerging as a bigger person from the conflict.

Beeman - an elderly woman working at Target - was interviewed following the incident, with a reporter asking if she wanted Ponce to be fired over her viral clip. In response, Beeman humbly refused, adding:

"I don't think that's right. Two wrongs don’t make a right. She wronged me, but I don’t want to wrong her. I really wouldn’t want to see her lose her job over it."

For the unversed, the conflict over Jeanie's t-shirt began as it was popularized by Charlie Kirk. The late conservative influencer was even wearing a similar, white t-shirt on the day he was shot (September 10).

NEW: Ms. Jeanie Beeman speaks out after being harassed over her Charlie Kirk shirt at Target and says she does not want her attacker fired.



"Two wrongs don't make a right. She wronged me, but I don't want to wrong her. I really wouldn't want to see her lose her job over it."

In the viral TikTok video, Ponce filmed Beeman, who was wearing a red "Freedom" t-shirt and stacking more tees on a shelf from a sale cart in Target. The elderly seemed to object to being filmed in the beginning of the video, after which Michelea started going off at her, calling her "stupid" and "racist" over her outfit.

After the clip went viral and Michelea Ponce's identity was revealed, netizens traced her to her workplace - Enloe Health, which is a well-known healthcare brand in the country.

Soon, police was involved in the investigation of the matter, as a statement released by Ponce's company conveyed.

​ A GiveSendGo page started for Jeanie Beeman has raised $166K

Michelea Ponce, who confronted and berated elderly Target employee Jeanie Beeman over her Charlie Kirk "Freedom" t-shirt, has issued an apology.



"I behaved badly, and I regret it deeply."

The viral TikTok clip posted by Michelea Ponce ended up winning Beeman more public sympathy than the elderly staffer could have imagined. To help her get over Ponce's rude berating, netizens started a GiveSendGo campaign for Beeman.

The objective of the fundraising campaign - as mentioned in its description - was to help Jeanie afford a "much-needed" vacation where she could relax, recharge, and forget about the ugliness she faced after becoming the center of national attention.

After the campaign raised $166,845, its goal was pushed forward to $200K, to give Beeman a choice to retire. Beeman witnessed an overwhelming support from the conservative groups, including Charlie Kirk's company, TPUSA. A spokesperson for the company reposting her GiveSendGo profile and writing:

"If anyone can DM a way to get in touch with this wonderful woman who was needlessly harassed for honoring Charlie, I would love to personally thank her and send her some gifts."

Jeanie Beeman might also make an appearance on stage during the organization's upcoming event, AmFest.

