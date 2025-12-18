Stranger Things 5 episode 5 first look unveiled by Duffer brothers at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Stranger Things 5 (Image via X/@Stranger_Things)

Matt and Ross Duffer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 17, 2025, to talk about Stranger Things 5, sharing anecdotes and insights from their careers and work on the hit Netflix series.

During the interview, they discussed topics ranging from casting decisions to fan theories, offering viewers a deeper look into the making of the final season. With four episodes still left to be released, their conversation with Fallon was filled with engaging moments that heightened anticipation for what lies ahead.

The highlight of the appearance came when the Duffer brothers surprised fans by unveiling an exclusive preview from episode 5, titled “Shock Jock,” which is the first episode of the upcoming Volume 2 of the season. The special scene gave audiences a tantalizing glimpse of what to expect next, further fueling excitement around the concluding chapter of the series and leaving fans eager for the remaining episodes.

All about Stranger Things 5 episode 5 exclusive clip

The clip unveiled at the late night show follows Volume 1’s final scene, which showed Will’s emerging powers, leaving viewers eager to see how this development will impact the story.

In the clip, Joyce outlines a bold plan to stop Vecna permanently by bringing Will closer to the hive mind, allowing him to reconnect and directly target the villain rather than a Demogorgon. Joyce presents the idea to Will, Mike, Lucas, Robin, Murray, and Erica, but the group reacts with skepticism about whether the plan can succeed.

Robin briefly shifts the discussion toward Will’s abilities, while Mike and Lucas enthusiastically speculate about his newfound powers. Erica adds her own perspective, describing Will as more of a sorcerer than a wizard because his powers are innate.

The scene concludes with Joyce redirecting everyone’s attention back to the plan, without revealing what steps they will take next. The clip ultimately raises anticipation and questions about what lies ahead as the hit series moves towards its conclusion.

Release schedule of Stranger Things 5 Volume 2

Everything we have ever assumed about the upside down has been dead wrong.



Volume 2 of the final season of Stranger Things arrives Dec. 25th at 5pm PT. pic.twitter.com/GIbx0SErFD — sƃuᴉɥʇ ɹǝƃuɐɹʇs (@Stranger_Things) December 15, 2025

Stranger Things season 5 Volume 2 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, December 25, 2025 with three new episodes (5–7) dropping simultaneously at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET as part of the final season’s rollout.

This follows Volume 1, which was released on November 26, 2025, and precedes the series finale (Episode 8) arriving on December 31, 2025. The staggered schedule continues the show’s three-part release strategy for its concluding story arc.

How to watch Stranger Things 5

terrifying in every form. pic.twitter.com/5Jx1Oy6l5I — sƃuᴉɥʇ ɹǝƃuɐɹʇs (@Stranger_Things) December 16, 2025

Stranger Things season 5 streams exclusively on Netflix, where all episodes are available as they release.

The platform offers three main subscription plans: the Standard with Ads tier for $7.99/month, the Standard (no ads) plan for $17.99/month, and the Premium plan (with 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and up to four simultaneous streams) for $24.99/month.

These plans let you watch Stranger Things on smart TVs, phones, tablets, and computers.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of movies and TV shows.

