Love Island USA star Amaya Espinal hospitalized and rushed to surgery after severe abdominal pain

Love Island USA season 7 winner Amaya Espinal is recovering after a scary health emergency that landed her in the hospital and required urgent surgery.

The 26-year-old star was taken to a Los Angeles hospital over the weekend after feeling a bad abdominal ache.

According to sources, the pain got worse fast, and doctors found that urgent surgery was needed earlier this week. Amaya stays in a hospital in Los Angeles, where she is recovering and doing well with the doctor's help.

Right now, the true reason for the abdominal ache has not been shared with the public, and doctors keep watching her healing closely. Amaya is thought to take a break from filming and isn't likely to return to work until the new year.

When the event took place, she was in Los Angeles for a few weeks shooting the Love Island spinoff show Beyond the Villa. But she wasn't at the set during that time.

When the event took place, she was in Los Angeles for a few weeks shooting the Love Island spinoff show Beyond the Villa. But she wasn't at the set during that time.

She had urgent surgery earlier this week, and stays in the hospital with doctors watching her. However, she is now in good form and is unlikely to return to filming until next year.

Even after going through urgent surgery, sources say Amaya is now awake, stable and looking to get better as doctors keep checking her state.

Amaya posted a small update on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, showing a picture of flowers next to her bed and a note from ITV America that wished her a speedy recovery.

She has not directly addressed the hospitalization yet, but her post showed some support coming in during her tough time. Before that, on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, she posted a paid partnership on Instagram, keeping things going despite any health issues that may have been brewing.

Amaya shot to fame as a fan favorite on Love Island USA season 7, coupling up with Bryan Arenales and taking home the $100,000 grand prize back in July.

Her bubbly vibe, catchy nicknames like "Amaya Papaya," and the viral moments made her a standout. She was a nurse and social media influencer before the show, landing brand deals, such as with Poppi, right after.

Host Ariana Madix even asked her post-finale how she'd spend the cash, and Amaya said she wanted to donate it to charity.

"I wanna give back to a community, that's one of my biggest passions... is just me leaving a positive impact on a group of people who are in need," she shared in a clip from Love Island's social media.

Things shifted after the villa, though. Amaya and Bryan split shortly after the season 7 reunion in August. She announced it on Instagram, writing,

"My Papayas —Bryan and I are no longer together. After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys. Our visions didn’t align and relationships are supposed to be a team sport. You don’t have to drink the whole sea to know it’s salty. All love here, and I truly wish him the best. — Amaya Papaya."

Bryan echoed it on his Instagram Stories:

"Amaya and I have decided to go our separate ways. Unfortunately, we were not on the same page, and that is OK. We both gained clarity that we are on different paths right now. I am thankful for the time we have spent together, and I wish her nothing but the best moving forward."

In a PEOPLE interview that same month, Amaya opened up about staying positive post-breakup, adding:

"Honestly, it really feels amazing to see that there's so many people that can relate to me and that they see themselves inside a part of me. It really is such a great feeling, seriously. "

The 26-year-old star further told that when she feels "alone or just down," she thinks about her supporters, adding:

"Then I remember my Papayas, my family, my friends, and it really does help lift me up. Thank you guys so much for being a part of this journey with me."

Both Espinal and Arenales are among the Season 7 cast members set to star in Season 2 of the Love Island USA spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Stay tuned for more updates.