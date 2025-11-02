Ariana Madix reveals which 'married' star she wants on Love Island

Ariana Madix (image via Getty)

Ariana Madix has named the one celebrity she’d love to bring into the villa of Love Island USA, and the pick is already married.

While speaking with Us Weekly at the 35th Annual Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Studio City, California, Madix revealed,



“You know, Margot Robbie said she’s a fan of Love Island,” she said, “I mean, she’s not single, but I feel like she would have a lot of fun in there!” She continued: “She would be quite popular.”



Madix’s comment comes amidst her ongoing tenure as host of Love Island USA, where the format sees singles living in a villa, coupling up, and facing recouplings, eliminations, and romantic twists.

The show is known for its unpredictable drama, and Madix’s cameo suggestion of Robbie, despite Robbie’s marital status, adds a show-stopping twist to the dream-cast speculation.

Having taken over hosting duties of Love Island USA in 2024 (after Sarah Hyland exited), Madix has embraced the role and its fandom head-on.

In a 2024 promo, she exclaimed,

“Yes!” when asked if she would host Love Island USA, and declared,



“Who’s ready to couple up? I’m now the host of my favorite show. I will watch 50 GD episodes of Love Island with anyone any day.”



Love Island host Ariana Madix on Margot Robbie







Madix described Robbie’s potential in the villa as a wildcard but one that could shift expectations.

The idea of a star from outside reality-dating television stepping into the game underscores how Love Island USA continues to blur lines between celebrity status and villa competition.

On social media, fan forums lit up after Madix’s remark, with commenters posting, “Margot Robbie for Casa Amor make it happen” and “Imagine her skills in the recoupling.”

What this signals for Love Island USA is how Madix perceives the show: not just as a competition among singles, but as a cultural moment where personalities, whether reality veterans or Hollywood names, can impact the game.

The show’s success on Peacock has been strong, and with Madix at the helm, Love Island USA has positioned itself as more than a summer fling-fest.

From Vanderpump Rules to Love Island host

Before taking over Love Island USA, Ariana Madix first rose to prominence as a cast member on Vanderpump Rules, the Bravo reality series that chronicles the staff and regulars of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants.

Her transition to host of Love Island USA in 2024 marked a career pivot, from participant on one franchise to the face of another.

According to People, the transition was accompanied by a Barbie-inspired promotional campaign: she packed a bright pink suitcase, hopped a moped à la Margot Robbie in Barbie, and declared: “Who’s ready to couple up?”

In that sense, Madix didn’t just take over hosting duties — she reintroduced the show’s tone, energy, and her own personal brand.

The link between her reality-TV roots and her current multi-platform profile illustrates how Love Island USA fits into her broader strategy: hosting a show she’s long loved while building out her brand.

By publicly naming Margot Robbie as a “would-be” islander, Madix combined her insider perspective with her celebrity ambitions.

Robbie is, of course, married, and Madix acknowledged that fact — “she’s not single” — but still suggested the actor’s charisma would light up the villa.

As she carries the hosting torch, her dream-cast comment signals one thing clearly: this season and beyond, the villa may not know what’s coming.

