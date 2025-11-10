Love Island alum Amy Hart announces pregnancy and opens up about anxiety after past miscarriages

Amy Hart with husband Sam Rason (Image Via Instagram/@amyhartxo)

The Love Island UK alum Amy Hart has revealed some good news.

The reality television star announced via her official Instagram that she and her husband Sam Rason are expecting a second child together on November 9, 2025.



The couple are also parents to their son, Stanley who is 2 years old.

She made the announcement via a video where she expressed her excitement for the baby but also shared some heartbreaking news.

Love Island UK alum Amy Hart opened up about her miscarriages in her Instagram post announcement







The Instagram announcement was accompanied by a video that featured Amy, her husband Sam, and their son Rason.

She captioned the post, stating:



“ Sam & I are over-the-moon to share…we’re expecting again.”



The video footage showed the couple spending time in a pumpkin patch with their son Stanley.

The footage also showed Amy showing off her baby bump in a knit dress and a tan coat.

She further wrote on the post, revealing some tough news about her miscarriages last year.

She said:



“This time the journey has been longer. After two heartbreaking miscarriages in the last year, we’re both very excited, yet the anxiety and nerves are hard to settle.”



Then she shares that was the reason why the announcement was delayed, but they are finally doing it, as they cannot hide their baby bump.

Amy further continues:



“That’s why we waited to tell you all, but the bump is now impossible to hide, and Stanley's been proudly announcing, 'Mummy has a baby in her tummy!' to anyone who'll listen. He has also decided he has a baby in his tummy too!"



She concluded the post by remarking:



“Christmas with our little man feels extra magical this year, and then a new family chapter begins in 2026.”



Love Island UK star tied the knot with Sam Rason in September 2024.

Sam too expressed his excitement in the comment section under the post.





He wrote:



“ I can't wait for our family to grow again. It definitely has been an anxious journey for us both over the last 10 months, and I still feel it each day that passes. I love being a father and watching you grow as a mother. And to see Stanley become a big brother will be a special experience. Love you millions xx."



Amy Hart appeared on season 5 of Love Island UK in 2019.

She left the show halfway through after calling it quits with partner Curtis Pritchard.

In 2022, Mirror reported that Hart had frozen her eggs after meeting Sam in 2021.

She did so after being warned by the doctors that she was at risk of an early menopause like her mother.

She underwent rounds of medication to produce as many eggs as possible and ended up with 12 to freeze.

After the birth of her son, Stanley, she confessed to the UK outlet Closer in April 2025 about the fertility treatment she was receiving in order to get pregnant.

She stated:



“ We are trying for a second baby at the moment, so I've got all my ovulation sticks and supplements. I’m reading a book about fertility and following all the advice. I’m making small lifestyle changes to get baby-ready.”



She also confessed, as reported by the same publication, to wanting to have more children.



“We'd love more children. I've always said I wanted four, but now I’m thinking maybe two — though Sam reckons we will have more."



Stay tuned for more such updates.