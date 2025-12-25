When does Bugonia come out on streaming platforms? Details analyzed

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Emma Stone attends the "Bugonia" Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI)

Bugonia is a dark comedy film, which is a rework of the South Korean movie Save the Green Planet. The film contains violence and broken humor. The film was directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, and has many A-listers from Hollywood, like Emma Stone, Alicia Silverstone, Jesse Plemons, and more.

The film revolves around the story of two men who kidnap the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, believing that she has a hidden motive to destroy Earth and is covertly an alien. The story is written by Will Tracy. The film has Ari Aster as one of the producers.

Streaming release details for Bugonia

Experience the Golden Globe–nominated film from your home.



Nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Jesse Plemons), and Best Actress (Emma Stone), Bugonia is available now on Digital, 4K & Blu-ray. https://t.co/7JQ0uttOP3 pic.twitter.com/CxFq35PexT — Bugonia (@bugoniafilm) December 23, 2025

Bugonia is all set to stream on Peacock starting December 26, 2025. The film was already released theatrically on 24th October 2025 (limited release) and 31st October 2025 (wide release) in the United States.

As for digital release, it is also available to rent or buy on Video On Demand. The audience can view the same on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

The movie also released its physical media file to be purchased in all major formats, starting on 23rd December 2025.

Cast details analyzed

Bugonia consists of many A-listers of Hollywood, who have given their all for the remake of the Korean classic. The main cast includes Emma Stone as Michelle Fuller, a high-profile businesswoman who was kidnapped by two men.

Aidan Delbis plays the role of Don, the cousin of the first kidnapper. Alicia Silverstone is shown as Sandy Gatz, who is the first kidnapper's mother.

Jesse Plemons portrayed the role of Teddy Gatz, the first kidnapper, obsessed with unproven theories.

Stavros Halkias plays the role of Casey Boyd, a local policeman investigating Fuller's missing case. Additionally, there are many supporting actors like Marc T. Lewis as Tony, Venessa Eng as Corey, Cedric Dumornay as Chris, Momma Cherri as Tina, Fredricka Whitfield, and more.

Additional cast includes:

J. Carmen Galindez Barrera as Ricky

Rafael Lopez Bravo as Carlos

Yaisa as EMT

Teneisha Ellis as Detective

Atsushi Nishijima as Chief Andromedan

Janlyn Bales as Andromedan, and more.

What is Bugonia all about?

Bugonia is a remake of the South Korean movie Save the Green Planet. The film centers on two men and a high-profile pharmaceutical CEO, Michelle Fuller. She is a strong and eccentric lady.

The two men, Teddy and Don, try to kidnap her. Teddy is convinced that Michelle is an Andromedan, an alien planning to destroy planet Earth. He is hellbent on his belief, and his cousin, Don, who is neurologically impaired, follows him blindly.

The story gains traction when they succeed in kidnapping Fuller, and they keep her in the basement. They shave her head and put lotion all over her body, believing she won't be able to use her powers that way.

Teddy demands that Michelle make the arrangements to meet with his emperor or chief. He had the conspiracy theory in him that the aliens would arrive during a lunar eclipse. He emphasizes meeting the chief before that.

She makes an attempt to escape as she promises that there is a teleporter in her office. When they enter the office, he reveals that he is wearing a suicide vest.

As he comes near the closet, the vest goes off by itself, and Teddy dies instantly. Michelle is bruised but saved by the explosion.

Michelle returns to her office after all is done. Whether she is really an Andromedan or it was all figments of Teddy's imagination is what the film is about.

Bugonia is all set to stream on Peacock on December 26, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.