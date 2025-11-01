Complete cast breakdown of Bugonia: Who plays whom & where you’ve heard or seen them before

A scene from Bugonia (Image via YouTube/@UniversalPicturesCanada)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia is inspired by the 2003 South Korean sci-fi thriller Save the Green Planet! by Jang Joon-hwan. It made rounds of the festival circuit over the past year and received a wide theatrical release in the United States on October 31, 2025. The film also marks the director’s fourth feature film collaboration with lead actress Emma Stone.

The film tells the story of Michelle Fuller, the CEO of a big pharmaceutical company, who gets kidnapped by two conspiracy theorists who believe her to be an alien. Warehouse worker and beekeeper Teddy believes that Michelle is an advanced scout for an invading alien race that communicates through their hair. His ideas are subscribed by his neurodivergent cousin, Don.

The duo abducts Michelle and keeps her locked in the basement, shaving her head. Then begins a game of both torture and psychological warfare, with Teddy being hellbent on getting a confession from Michelle that substantiates his beliefs. With a runtime of 118 minutes, Bugonia received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an impressive 87% “fresh” critic rating, while the audience score stands at 86%.

Exploring the cast of Bugonia

Emma Stone as Michelle Fuller



Emma Stone plays Michelle Fuller, the powerful CEO of a major pharmaceutical firm who finds herself kidnapped by two mysterious men. Despite the danger, she faces them with courage and intelligence. There seems to be a hidden link between Michelle and her captors, adding a layer of mystery to her true identity and keeping viewers deeply intrigued by her story.

Yorgos Lanthimos has previously cast Emma in his widely acclaimed and award winning films The Favorite, Poor Things, and Kinds of Kindness. The two-time Oscar winner is also known for films such as La La Land, and The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

Jesse Plemons as Teddy Gatz



In Bugonia, Jesse Plemons delivers a gripping performance as Teddy, a beekeeper and blue-collar factory worker obsessed with the belief that Michelle is an alien plotting humanity’s downfall. His paranoia runs so deep that he even shaves her head to block her communication with the “mothership.” Plemons brings raw intensity and conviction to the role, while his tense yet fascinating chemistry with Stone keeps the audience hooked.

Oscar-nominated American actor Jesse Plemons is well known for his work in projects such as Game Night, Battleship, The Power of the Dog, Zero Day, and Love & Death.

Aidan Delbis as Don



Aidan Delbis makes his impressive film debut in Bugonia as Don, Teddy’s loyal cousin and partner in conspiracy, who joins him in kidnapping Michelle. Despite being new to the big screen, the young actor on the autism spectrum naturally fits the role, bringing both charm and nervous energy to his character.

Alicia Silverstone as Sandy



In Bugonia, Alicia Silverstone takes on the emotional role of Sandy, the mother of the conspiracy theorist and kidnapper, Teddy. A beloved actress whose career began in the ’90s, Alicia has charmed audiences with memorable roles like Cher in Clueless, Batgirl in Batman & Robin, and Eve in Blast from the Past. Recently, she starred as Fiona Fox in the TV series Irish Blood.

Stavros Halkias as Casey



Stavros Halkias takes on the role of Casey, a small-town police officer in Bugonia, who comes knocking at the door to look for Michelle following her abduction. A versatile talent known for his work as a writer, actor, and producer, he has played Chip Harper in Let’s Start a Cult, and Dave Louvopolis in Tires.

Fredricka Whitfield as Herself



Fredricka Whitfield, a respected CNN journalist and news anchor, appears in Bugonia as herself. Known for her sharp reporting and calm on-screen presence, Whitfield brings authenticity to her role.

Momma Cherri as Tina



Charita “Momma Cherri” Jones, known for her warm personality and TV appearances on Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, The Nightly Show, and Market Kitchen, makes her big-screen debut in Bugonia in the supporting role of Tina.

Supporting cast of Bugonia

Cedric Dumornay as Chris

Vanessa Eng as Corey

J. Carmen Galindez Barrera as Ricky / Security Guard

Marc T. Lewis as Tony

Rafael Lopez Bravo as Carlos

Roger Carvalho as Young Detective

